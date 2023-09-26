Google plans to give away the Pixel Watch 2 for free, according to major leak

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Google is set to give away its brand-new Pixel Watch 2 as part of an amazing pre-order deal.

A leaked marketing poster has revealed that those who pre-order the Google Pixel 8 Pro phone will get the company's latest smartwatch for free. If genuine, that is a huge discount on the new device, which is rumoured to cost around £350 on its own.

The Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly cost from £999 / $899.

The latest Pixel Watch 2 leak is one of a series released on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Kamila Wojciechowska.

In the last few days, he has also provided a full specifications list for both the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro handsets, their prices, official Google marketing videos that we assume aren't meant for public release yet, and several other key details.

oh and also this is happening pic.twitter.com/oZqTn2WbtxSeptember 25, 2023 See more

This all comes ahead of the Made by Google event to take place next Wednesday, 4 October 2023. It will unveil the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 in New York, although there might not be much left to announce – so much has leaked.

For example, Wojciechowska also released (via 91Mobiles) a seemingly real promotional video for the Pixel Watch 2.

It shows the device in full, with several of its smartwatch and Fitbit features detailed.

It will get a new Fitbit heart rate sensor that is more accurate than the previous model's, a stack of health systems, including stress management, and detection for seven common workouts.

There will also be a "safety check" feature whereby the wearer can set a timer and be prompted to respond after it has expired on whether they are okay or need assistance. If there's no response, the watch's real-time location will be shared with emergency contacts.

Medical info can also be shared with emergency services.

The video also claims that the Pixel Watch 2 will come with a full 24-hours of battery life. The watch will also charge from flat to full in an hour and 15 minutes.

This all sounds great for a device that you may just get for free with your new phone. We'll let you know when we hear concrete details.