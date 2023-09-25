Google Pixel Watch 2 UK price leaks ahead of Made by Google event

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the Made by Google event looming ever closer, leaks and rumours about the new devices are spilling out left, right and centre. We had a fairly timid start, with only the occasional spec being let out, but now they seem to be coming thick and fast.

The Google Pixel 8, for example, saw a massive spec leak recently, which revealed pretty much everything you need to know about the new devices. Now, prices have leaked for another expected device – the Google Pixel Watch 2. And I'm thoroughly impressed with it.

The details come from Roland Quandt, a respected tech tipster with a great track record for leaking accurate details from within the European retail supply chain. According to a tweet from Quandt, the Pixel Watch 2 will retail for £349.

That's just £10 more expensive than the current Google Pixel Watch. That's impressive given the current economic climate, which has seen the price of goods rocket in recent months and years.

It's also impressive given the rumoured spec bump we've heard about for this device. Chief among them is a new chip from the Snapdragon W5 series. If that proves true, it could be massive for the Pixel Watch 2.

It debuted recently on the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5, and seriously impressed our reviewer. Having that level of hardware performance on a device with the software functionality provided by Google could be a real knockout.

The W5 chip should be much snappier, while also offering better efficiency. That should do wonders for the battery life, which was unremarkable on the original model. The watch definitely fell into the Apple Watch camp of offering minuscule battery life.

That's one of my biggest gripes in the smartwatch industry right now. If Google can circumvent it with batteries which can handle at least a few days, it could win them a lot of favour.

With a little over a week before the event takes place, there's not long left to wait for further details. Be sure to tune in on Wednesday the 4th of October, for all of the details as they happen.