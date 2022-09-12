Google Pixel Watch has just been spotted in the wild

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We’re now just a few weeks away from Google finally launching its first smartwatch, called the Pixel Watch.

And, while the company has already revealed what the wearable will look like, we don’t yet know much else about it, especially in terms of specifications, features and price.

Google has managed to crank up the hype though, even without announcing any of those key details, thanks to company chief executive Sundar Pichai wearing the Pixel Watch at a recent event.

Pichai was spotted with a Pixel Watch on his wrist while on stage at the 2022 Code Conference on 7 September. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is better known for his reporting of Apple leaks, spotted the watch and tweeted images of it.

The Google and Alphabet CEO didn’t reference the watch during his appearance, and nor does this sighting reveal anything new about the device. But it’s good to see the Google boss himself trying out the Pixel Watch, likely as part of a final real-world test ahead of the big reveal itself.

Looks like Sundar Pichai is wearing the Pixel Watch at the Code Conference

That event, Google has already confirmed, will take place on 6 October and will also feature the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartwatches, plus a range of new, as-yet unnamed, Nest smart home devices.

To go up against the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the Google Pixel Watch has been rumoured for years now, with Google waiting longer than its rivals before entering the smartwatch market. Two sizes of Pixel Watch are expected, and the price is rumoured to be in the region of £300 to £400.

Health and fitness features will be a big draw, especially as Google owns Fitbit. Tight integration with Google Assistant, Google Maps and perhaps even the Nest smart home ecosystem could also help the wearable stand apart from its rivals. It is expected to be an Android-only device, and so won’t be compatible with iPhones.

We’ll find out exactly what Pichai has up his sleeve when Google’s next product launch event kicks off, at 10am ET (3pm BST) on 6 October.