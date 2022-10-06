Google Pixel Watch could have Puma collaboration

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Google launch event is just hours away, where we'll finally get to see the new Google Pixel 7 range alongside the Google Pixel Watch. You can keep up with all the latest news on the Pixel Watch in T3's Google Pixel event live blog.

We already know a lot about the Google Pixel Watch thanks to a series of leaks. But now, one eagle-eyed Twitter user has spotted a potential link between the Google Pixel Watch and Puma.

David Imel (opens in new tab) shared a screenshot of the accounts followed by the new Google Pixel US Twitter account. Amongst the 42 accounts followed were five variations of the Puma sports brand: Puma.eth, Puma Running, Puma Motorsport, Puma Football and Puma Basketball.

The Puma.eth (opens in new tab) account also shared a post from the Google Pixel US account, with the caption "welcome to the fast lane."

A partnership with Puma makes a lot of sense for Google. Their soon-to-be-released Pixel Watch is the companies' first foray into the smart watch world. It's rumoured to be priced to compete with the full-fat Apple Watch Series 8, which has a partnership with Nike.

The collaboration for Apple – as seen on the Apple Watch Series 7 Nike – meant different band options, a mildly redesigned OS incorporating some Nike branding, and a host of pre-downloaded Nike apps.

Something similar for Google would help to elevate the product in the eyes of users by attaching it to a respected sporting goods brand. The PumaTrac fitness app could be highlighted, too.

Google Pixel Watch: what do we know?

We know that the Pixel Watch will be the new flagship for WearOS – similar to how the Pixel phones epitomise Android. It's rumoured to have a 300mAh battery, with an Exynos 9110 chipset powering it.

We know there are four colour options – Chalk, Charcoal, Obsidian and Hazel – and that the strap attachment options aren't just limited to Google's proprietary method. In a move that could win over Swiss watch fans, the Pixel Watch includes options that appear to attach via a traditional springbar.

Can't wait for the Google Pixel Watch?