Google Pixel Watch could have Puma collaboration

The Google launch event is just hours away, where we'll finally get to see the new Google Pixel 7 range alongside the Google Pixel Watch. You can keep up with all the latest news on the Pixel Watch in T3's Google Pixel event live blog.
We already know a lot about the Google Pixel Watch thanks to a series of leaks. But now, one eagle-eyed Twitter user has spotted a potential link between the Google Pixel Watch and Puma.
David Imel (opens in new tab) shared a screenshot of the accounts followed by the new Google Pixel US Twitter account. Amongst the 42 accounts followed were five variations of the Puma sports brand: Puma.eth, Puma Running, Puma Motorsport, Puma Football and Puma Basketball.
The Puma.eth (opens in new tab) account also shared a post from the Google Pixel US account, with the caption "welcome to the fast lane."
A partnership with Puma makes a lot of sense for Google. Their soon-to-be-released Pixel Watch is the companies' first foray into the smart watch world. It's rumoured to be priced to compete with the full-fat Apple Watch Series 8, which has a partnership with Nike.
The collaboration for Apple – as seen on the Apple Watch Series 7 Nike – meant different band options, a mildly redesigned OS incorporating some Nike branding, and a host of pre-downloaded Nike apps.
Something similar for Google would help to elevate the product in the eyes of users by attaching it to a respected sporting goods brand. The PumaTrac fitness app could be highlighted, too.
Google Pixel Watch: what do we know?
We know that the Pixel Watch will be the new flagship for WearOS – similar to how the Pixel phones epitomise Android. It's rumoured to have a 300mAh battery, with an Exynos 9110 chipset powering it.
We know there are four colour options – Chalk, Charcoal, Obsidian and Hazel – and that the strap attachment options aren't just limited to Google's proprietary method. In a move that could win over Swiss watch fans, the Pixel Watch includes options that appear to attach via a traditional springbar.