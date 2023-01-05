Google Pixel 6 Pro drops to cheapest ever price at Amazon

It’s 2023 and what better way to start the new year than with a new phone? Google launched its collection of Google Pixel 6 smartphones in 2021. While the series has since been surpassed by the Google Pixel 7 series, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is still one of the best Android phones (opens in new tab) on the market today.
If you’re on the hunt for a new phone, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has just hit its cheapest ever price at Amazon, after being given a 36% price cut.
Originally priced at £849, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is now £539.90 at Amazon, saving you £309.10 on this premium Android smartphone. This phone is available in the Stormy Black colour and arrives SIM free, so to get your new Google Pixel 6 Pro up and running, check out the best SIM only deals.
The Google Pixel 6 Pro runs on the Google Tensor, the first processor designed by Google, making it super fast and smart with a long lasting battery. The best part of the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the camera system which has three wide-angle pro-level lenses, 4x optical zoom and other exciting features, including AI.
In our Google Pixel 6 Pro review, we enjoyed its sleek, sharp design and 6.7-inch QHD+ display. It's one of the best phones available from Google but if you're torn between the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro, take a look at our Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: differences explained.
£849, £539.10 at Amazon
Get 36% off the Google Pixel 6 Pro at Amazon. This high-end smartphone packs a punch with its attractive design, quick response time, impressive camera and security features. Its battery lasts a full day and comes with quick charging so you can rely on it to get you through busy days. Now with £300 taken off the price, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is a great choice for people who are into photography or who use their phone for almost everything.
If you're interested in a Google Pixel phone but want something a bit cheaper or smaller, you can currently get 33% off the Google Pixel 6. Originally priced at £599, the Google Pixel 6 is now £404 at Amazon, but if you fancy something even more budget friendly, the Google Pixel 6a is now under £300 in all colours.