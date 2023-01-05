Google Pixel 6 Pro drops to cheapest ever price at Amazon

Save £400 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro in this cheap Android smartphone deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro deal, smartphone deals
(Image credit: Google)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
published

It’s 2023 and what better way to start the new year than with a new phone? Google launched its collection of Google Pixel 6 smartphones in 2021. While the series has since been surpassed by the Google Pixel 7 series, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is still one of the best Android phones (opens in new tab) on the market today.

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has just hit its cheapest ever price at Amazon, after being given a 36% price cut.

View the Google Pixel 6 Pro deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £849, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is now £539.90 at Amazon, saving you £309.10 on this premium Android smartphone. This phone is available in the Stormy Black colour and arrives SIM free, so to get your new Google Pixel 6 Pro up and running, check out the best SIM only deals (opens in new tab).

The Google Pixel 6 Pro runs on the Google Tensor, the first processor designed by Google, making it super fast and smart with a long lasting battery. The best part of the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the camera system which has three wide-angle pro-level lenses, 4x optical zoom and other exciting features, including AI.

In our Google Pixel 6 Pro review (opens in new tab), we enjoyed its sleek, sharp design and 6.7-inch QHD+ display. It’s one of the best phones (opens in new tab) available from Google but if you’re torn between the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro, take a look at our Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: differences explained (opens in new tab).

To view the Google Pixel 6 Pro deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon or keep reading for more details on this impressive Android smartphone.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: £849 (opens in new tab)

Google Pixel 6 Pro: £849, £539.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Get 36% off the Google Pixel 6 Pro at Amazon. This high-end smartphone packs a punch with its attractive design, quick response time, impressive camera and security features. Its battery lasts a full day and comes with quick charging so you can rely on it to get you through busy days. Now with £300 taken off the price, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is a great choice for people who are into photography or who use their phone for almost everything.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

If you’re interested in a Google Pixel phone but want something a bit cheaper or smaller, you can currently get 33% off the Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab). Originally priced at £599, the Google Pixel 6 is now £404 at Amazon, but if you fancy something even more budget friendly, the Google Pixel 6a is now under £300 (opens in new tab) in all colours.

TOPICS
Deals Phones
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Acting Wellness Editor & Deals Writer

As T3's resident Shopping Expert and Deals Writer, Beth covers deals, discount codes, how to save money and seasonal holidays, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, Boxing Day and Easter sales. Alongside her primary focus of deals, Beth is currently Acting Wellness Editor, covering all things sleep, yoga, relaxation and general wellbeing.


Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸