Google Pixel 6 Pro drops to cheapest ever price at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s 2023 and what better way to start the new year than with a new phone? Google launched its collection of Google Pixel 6 smartphones in 2021. While the series has since been surpassed by the Google Pixel 7 series, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is still one of the best Android phones (opens in new tab) on the market today.

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has just hit its cheapest ever price at Amazon, after being given a 36% price cut.

View the Google Pixel 6 Pro deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £849, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is now £539.90 at Amazon, saving you £309.10 on this premium Android smartphone. This phone is available in the Stormy Black colour and arrives SIM free, so to get your new Google Pixel 6 Pro up and running, check out the best SIM only deals (opens in new tab).

The Google Pixel 6 Pro runs on the Google Tensor, the first processor designed by Google, making it super fast and smart with a long lasting battery. The best part of the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the camera system which has three wide-angle pro-level lenses, 4x optical zoom and other exciting features, including AI.

In our Google Pixel 6 Pro review (opens in new tab), we enjoyed its sleek, sharp design and 6.7-inch QHD+ display. It’s one of the best phones (opens in new tab) available from Google but if you’re torn between the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro, take a look at our Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: differences explained (opens in new tab).

To view the Google Pixel 6 Pro deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon or keep reading for more details on this impressive Android smartphone.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: £849 , £539.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 36% off the Google Pixel 6 Pro at Amazon. This high-end smartphone packs a punch with its attractive design, quick response time, impressive camera and security features. Its battery lasts a full day and comes with quick charging so you can rely on it to get you through busy days. Now with £300 taken off the price, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is a great choice for people who are into photography or who use their phone for almost everything.