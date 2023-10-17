Google Nest Thermostat hits super low price ahead of Black Friday

If you’re looking to upgrade to the best smart thermostat , I’ve just found a money-saving deal on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. With Autumn officially here, I think it’s safe to say we’re all feeling the chill, and with heating costs rising, investing in a smart thermostat can keep you warm and toasty while helping you save money on your energy bills.

Ahead of the best Black Friday deals , the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is now 38% off at Amazon. This is the lowest price I’ve seen the Google Nest Learning Thermostat drop to in a while (including during the Prime Big Deal Days sale that happened in October 2023!), so if you’ve always wanted a smart thermostat, this is the deal to invest in.

View the Google Nest Learning Thermostat deal

Originally priced at £219.99, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is now £136.99, saving shoppers £83 on this premium smart thermostat. This deal is for the 3rd generation model of the Google Nest Learning Thermostat and is available in a stainless steel finish.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat makes keeping your home warm or cool much easier and more streamlined. With its Auto-Schedule feature, you can easily adjust the Google Nest Learning Thermostat and create schedules for your routine.

While you’re away from home, you can turn your heating on before you get back so you return to a nice warm home, and with Home/Away Assist, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat can take care of this for you automatically. Compared to other smart thermostats, T3 rates the Google Nest Learning Thermostat highly and gave it the crown in our Nest vs Hive vs Tado guide.

With 38% off, this Google Nest Learning Thermostat deal helps you save money on its initial purchase and overtime, while keeping you and your home at the perfect temperature. To view the Google Nest Learning Thermostat deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation: was £219.99 , now £136.99 at Amazon

