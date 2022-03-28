God of War Ragnarok release date gets an update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated releases of 2022 with many hoping to see the conclusion to Kratos and Atreus' story in the upcoming video game. Now almost four months into the year, a further update has been provided on its progress.

Coming directly from the community and social manager at Sony Santa Monica (via Twitter ), it has been reconfirmed that God of War Ragnarok will come out in 2022. While no date outside of that has been revealed, this will still be reassuring news for fans.

God of War Ragnarok was first announced in September 2020 alongside an original release date of 2021, before being pushed to 2022 during Sony's PlayStation Showcase a year later. As no further news or gameplay has been shown since the event, speculation has been mounting as to whether it will hit its date, so this is a good sign that it is still on target.

Of course, a delay can still happen at any time but there has been a flurry of reports and leaks all suggesting that the action-adventure will make its 2022 release date. Bloomberg journalist and Sony insider Jason Schreier, for one, recently confirmed that the God of War Ragnarok is still on track and expected to launch in 2022.

A PlayStation database leak in January also pointed to the game arriving on September 30th this year. While this could just be a placeholder, it potentially gives us a good idea of what date Sony Santa Monica is trying to hit. With Sony reportedly set to announce its PS5 subscription service later this week, there's a chance we could hear more about God of War