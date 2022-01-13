God of War: Ragnarok release date leak would make the PS5's 2022 games list untouchable

God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of the year and according to a database leak from PlayStation, it could be arriving on September 30th, 2022.

This very well could just be a placeholder (via PlayStation Game Size ) with that particular date being the last day as part of Q3 2022, however, it could also give us an idea of the release window that developer Sony Santa Monica is trying to hit. With first-party titles, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, launching in the first quarter of the year, and the likes of PS5 exclusive Forspoken then launching in May, a launch later in the year does make the most sense.

Naturally, until an official date is confirmed by the studio all of this is pure speculation and should be treated as such. That said, if this date (or one near to it) is proven true, Sony would have one hell of a line-up for the year – arguably untouchable at the time of writing. This isn't even taking into account the games we know nothing about, either.

A selection of major upcoming PS5 releases in Q1 2022 can be seen below:

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction – January 20th

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – January 28th



Dying Light 2 – February 4th

Sifu – February 8th

Horizon Forbidden West – February 18th

Elden Ring – February 25th



Gran Turismo 7 – March 4th

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands – March 25th

Grand Theft Auto V – March 2022

God of War: Ragnarok was initially slated to launch in 2021, before being delayed to 2022 due to Covid-19 issues and an illness affecting Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge . The game is now expected to launch simultaneously across PlayStation 4 too.

"Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 – for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 – we’ll continue looking at that," said Sony head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst in a blog post back in June 2021. And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them.