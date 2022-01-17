22 games coming to PS5 in 2022, including Horizon, Elden Ring, God of War, and more

Sony has just provided PS5 players with a massive preview of 22 upcoming games slated to release on the platform in 2022, including the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Gotham Knights, Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7, Sifu, Little Devil Inside, God of War Ragnarok and 15 more titles.

As detailed in a new PS blog post, a mix of first-party, third-party and indie projects are all expected to launch sometime within the next 12 months. Naturally, delays in the video game space are as common as criminals in Gotham City, yet it's still shaping up to be a memorable year.

To help further fuel excitement, we've pulled together every game previewed by Sony along with its current release date and trailer to give you an idea of what you will be playing over the coming months. All games are listed in chronological order of expected release date. Enjoy!

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction – January 20th

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – January 28th

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – February 4th

OlliOlli World – February 8th

Horizon Forbidden West – February 18th

Sifu – February 20th

Elden Ring – February 25th

Gran Turismo 7 – March 4th

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – March 18th

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands – March 25th

Babylon's Fall – May 24th

Forspoken – May 25th

Ghostwire: Tokyo – TBC 2022

God of War Ragnarok – TBC 2022

Gotham Knights – TBC 2022

Little Devil Inside – TBC 2022

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – TBC 2022

Salt and Sacrifice – TBC 2022

Stray – Early 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – TBC 2022

Tchia – TBC 2022

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – TBC 2022