22 games coming to PS5 in 2022, including Horizon, Elden Ring, God of War, and more

Sony has just provided PS5 players with a massive preview of 22 upcoming games slated to release on the platform in 2022, including the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Gotham Knights, Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7, Sifu, Little Devil Inside, God of War Ragnarok and 15 more titles.
As detailed in a new PS blog post, a mix of first-party, third-party and indie projects are all expected to launch sometime within the next 12 months. Naturally, delays in the video game space are as common as criminals in Gotham City, yet it's still shaping up to be a memorable year.
To help further fuel excitement, we've pulled together every game previewed by Sony along with its current release date and trailer to give you an idea of what you will be playing over the coming months. All games are listed in chronological order of expected release date. Enjoy!
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction – January 20th
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – January 28th
Dying Light 2 Stay Human – February 4th
OlliOlli World – February 8th
Horizon Forbidden West – February 18th
Sifu – February 20th
Elden Ring – February 25th
Gran Turismo 7 – March 4th
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – March 18th
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands – March 25th
Babylon's Fall – May 24th
Forspoken – May 25th
Ghostwire: Tokyo – TBC 2022
God of War Ragnarok – TBC 2022
Gotham Knights – TBC 2022
Little Devil Inside – TBC 2022
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – TBC 2022
Salt and Sacrifice – TBC 2022
Stray – Early 2022
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – TBC 2022
Tchia – TBC 2022
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – TBC 2022
