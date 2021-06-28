GoCompare's first insurance awards kicks off with judging this week

GoCompare is launching its own insurance awards this year, which sets out to recognise the insurance companies which go above and beyond when it comes to delivering top products and stand out service – and the judging process kicks off this week, on Wednesday June 30.

Finding insurance isn't exactly the most exciting thing in the world, and GoCompare knows it – which is exactly why its service is so helpful. GoCompare (owned by Future plc) presents a range of policies from different insurance providers at different price points; so you're not just being directed to the cheapest product, but the best one for you.

"As a comparison site, we have always seen ourselves as a consumer champion in the insurance sector," says Lee Griffin, CEO and Founder at GoCompare. "We help our customers dissect policies before they buy through making policy information clearer and more accessible so that they can be better informed about their insurance cover. We are under no illusion that shopping for insurance is exciting or something that people want to pay more for, but if we can help them find a good policy at the right price, that’s a really good thing."

To crown its winners, GoCompare will be polling thousands of its customers, as well as taking into account factors like how easy is it to buy a policy, communication, handling of complaints, customer feedback, and customer reviews. A panel of four judges will also be lending their expertise, including:

Grace Gausden, Senior Reporter, This is Money

Vicky Shaw, Personal Finance Correspondent, PA Media

Brian Brown, Consumer Finance Expert Defaqto

Ian Rowlands, VP of Partnerships, GoCompare

Categories include insurance providers are 'making insurance easier,' 'product of the year,' 'best insurance provider for customer service,' and 'best overall insurance provider.' GoCompare's inaugural awards will be looking at service provided over the past year – it was a pretty rough one, so providers' performance is perhaps going to be scrutinised a little more closely than under normal circumstances. And give customer input is a large component of the awards, you'll know the winners will have earned it.

GoCompare's insurance awards (covering car, home, and van insurance) will announce the results on Monday, July 19, after almost three weeks of ruminating. You can check out the winners on GoCompare and selected Future websites when we revisit them in a few weeks.