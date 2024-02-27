Girard-Perregaux’s new Bridge watch is made of meteorites!

QUICK SUMMARY Girard-Perregaux has just announced its latest watch, the Free Bridge Meteorite. Completing the Bridge collection, which dates back to the 1860s, the Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge Meteorite uses Gibeon meteorite in its three-dimensional design and shows off intricate details, including a new iteration of the brands’ popular self-winding movement.

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, Girard-Perregaux has just added to its famous Bridges collection with a new timepiece. The Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge Meteorite reimagines the original components and dial structure with a new modern take and out-of-this-world materials.

Girard-Perregaux is best known for its Bridge collection which has origins that date back to the 1860s. As the oldest mechanical signature within the field of Haute Horlogerie, the company has since developed and expanded its Bridge offerings with the use of different shapes and materials.

The new addition to the Bridge line is the Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge Meteorite, a unique avant-garde timepiece that incorporates fragments of meteorites into the sculptural design. Based on the original Free Bridge design, which attaches the central bridge to the mainplate with screws, the Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge Meteorite does the same but with two intricately patterned meteorite plates.

The two plates on either side of the movement, escape wheel and pallet lever are made by slicing Gibeon meteorite and accentuating the Widmänstatten pattern of the material. After being plated in rhodium, the result is truly spectacular and allows the meteorites to shine while also showing off the main attraction of the watch at the centre of the dial.

Alongside meteroite, another exciting material used in the Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge Meteorite is silicium. The silicium components of this watch are the escape wheel, pallet lever and arms, giving them an intricate shape and balance.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

The Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge Meteorite stays true to its Bridge siblings with its Neo Bridge at the base of the dial that spans the mainplate and supports the watch’s balance. The 44mm watch also features a sapphire crystal box, suspended indexes, and stainless steel and silicium accents, all of which work together to give a 3D effect.

The Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge Meteorite is also equipped with the Calibre GP01800-2085 self-winding movement, the latest iteration of the existing Calibre GP01800. The inverted movement is located at the front of the watch with bridges, a balance wheel and spring barrel positioned above and beneath it for symmetry.

To complete the balance of the Girard-Perregaux Free Bridge Meteorite, the watch is complete with a black rubber strap with a fabric effect.