Girard Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Ti49 is perfect for everyday wear

Quick Summary Girard Perregaux have launched their new Laureato Chronograph Ti49. That utilises a Grade 5 Titanium case, for added lightness.

If you're looking for a sumptuously styled, modern watch, the Girard Perregaux Laureato is one to look out for. You'll find an angular case shape and an integrated bracelet, in keeping with current trends.

Still, these types of watches are notoriously weighty on the wrist. It's a fair trade off – that's a big chunk of metal – but it can make the wearing experience a little more daunting.

Fortunately, there are solutions. And the good folks at Girard Perragaux have thought of some with this – the Laureato Chronograph Ti49.

As you may well have guessed, that "Ti" marking denotes a titanium case. That's Grade 5 Titanium, in fact, which is widely used in aerospace and nautical environments for its strength and resistance to corrosion.

You'll find a 42mm case on this model. That sees an octagonal bezel sat atop a circular plinth, and then on top of the tonneau-shaped case.

In keeping with the grey hue of the titanium case, the dial is grey in colour. Added depth and dimension can be found courtesy of the Clous de Paris pattern, which is employed across everything but the sub-dials and the date window.

Inside, the in-house GP03300 calibre powers things. A remarkable 419 parts components make that up, with impeccable decorations including Cotes de Geneve and sunray finishing.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That movement offers 46 hours of power reserve, and operates at 4Hz. You'll find 12 hour and 30 minute chronograph registers at the 6 and 9 o'clock positions, respectively. At 3 o'clock, a small seconds register can be found. All of those pack in a snailed finish.

With a retail price of £16,500, users can expect to pay a little more than they would for the standard Laureato Chronograph. Still, that's a small price to pay for the lightweight nature of the watch, which should make it much more wearable. The watch should be available right now, from your local Girard Perragaux retailer.