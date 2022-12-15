Get the Emma Cloud Duvet for half price in the winter sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It'll come as a shock to no one that this winter has been ridiculously cold, with the UK being hit with snow and Arctic winds. This drop in temperature has not only made it hard to get out of bed in the morning, but if your home isn’t well insulated, the cold is probably making sleep more difficult, too.

If this is the case for you, the answer could be as simple as investing in one of the best duvets (opens in new tab) with a higher tog rating, for a cosy winter sleep routine that isn’t disrupted by the cold. Lucky for you, popular sleep brand Emma is currently running its winter sale and offering 50% off its Emma Cloud Duvet.

View the Emma Cloud Duvet deal (opens in new tab)

Shop the Emma winter sale (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £135, the Emma Cloud Duvet is now just £67.50 in the Emma Winter sale, taking this premium quality duvet down to half price. Available in single, double, king and super king sizes (see our duvet size guide (opens in new tab) to find the right fit for you), you could save over £85 on the Emma Cloud Duvet this winter.

The Emma Cloud Duvet is made of high quality microfibre material that’s kind to skin, breathable and soft to the touch. While we commented that this duvet is better for spring and autumn seasons in our Emma Cloud Duvet review (opens in new tab), the 6.7 tog rating will keep you warm while wicking away sweat and regulating temperature.

This deal on the Emma Cloud Duvet is from the Emma winter sale which is offering up to 50% off on mattresses, beds, toppers, pillows and other sleep accessories. For example, if you need a new sleep set-up, the Emma Original Mattress bundle (opens in new tab) is 50% off and features the mattress, pillows and mattress topper.

To view the Emma Cloud Duvet deal, click the link above or keep reading for more duvet deals from the Emma winter sale.

(opens in new tab) Emma Cloud Duvet (Double): £135 , £67.50 at Emma (opens in new tab)

The Emma Cloud Duvet is now half price in the Emma winter sale. With a tog rating of 6.7, this duvet can be used all year round and is perfect for people who run hot when they sleep. It gets its cloud-like feeling from the quality microfibre material which is machine washable up to 60°C. Available in multiple sizes.

If you like more weight to your duvet, many people prefer to sleep with a weighted blanket instead of a duvet. Not only do the best weighted blankets (opens in new tab) improve overall sleep quality, but the added weight relieves stress and anxiety. While they can be used as blankets or throws, weighted blankets can also replace your duvet and if this is something that interests you, you can currently get the Emma Hug Weighted Blanket for half price in the Emma winter sale – more details below.