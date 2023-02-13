Get 60% off Emma, Simba & OTTY mattresses in the Valentine’s sales

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Valentine’s Day is coming up this week on the 14th February and a great gift for you and your partner is to update your old shabby mattress and treat yourself to a brand new one!

Yes, a mattress is a big investment but if you’re looking for the best mattress (opens in new tab) at a discounted price, the Valentine’s Day sales are the best place to look. Ahead of the most romantic day of the year, the Valentine’s mattress sales are now live, offering shoppers up to 60% off mattresses and bedding from leading brands, including Emma, Simba and OTTY.

At T3, we’ve tried, tested and reviewed many different mattresses in an effort to find the most comfortable and supportive beds for our readers. As mattresses can be a pretty expensive purchase, we’ve also hunted far and wide for the best cheap mattress deals (opens in new tab) around, and the Valentine’s sales will not disappoint if you need a new sleep set-up.

For Valentine’s Day, you can get up to 60% off at Emma, up to 55% off at Simba and up to 50% off at OTTY. These three mattress companies offer the best mattresses on the market, focusing on comfort, support, quality, motion isolation, temperature regulation and value for money. If you don’t believe us, you can find mattresses from all three brands in our best mattress guide, Emma holds the top spot for the best memory foam mattress (opens in new tab) and OTTY is in the top five for the best bed in a box mattress (opens in new tab).

To view the Valentine’s sales from Emma, Simba and OTTY, click the links above to head over to their websites or keep reading for all the details. Before you buy your new mattress, here’s what you need to know about mattress guarantees (opens in new tab) if you’re not completely happy with your purchase when it arrives.

