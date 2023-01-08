Get 45% off the OTTY Pure Hybrid mattress in the OTTY January sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for a new mattress? Then you’re in luck as the OTTY January sale is live with up to 50% off the Pure, Original and Aura mattresses, pillows and bed frames. You might not realise it but winter/spring is the best time to buy a mattress (opens in new tab) so if you want to improve your sleep habits in 2023 (opens in new tab), treat yourself to a new mattress from OTTY.

The best deal we’ve found in the OTTY January sale is the OTTY Pure Hybrid mattress which is now 45% off in all sizes. Depending on the size you choose, you can save up to £700 on the OTTY Pure Hybrid mattress this January.

OTTY is well known for its use of comfortable and sustainable hybrid memory foam mattresses. Alongside its combination of high density memory foam and traditional springs layers, OTTY uses bamboo and charcoal materials in their mattresses, including in the OTTY Pure Hybrid mattress.

Currently in the top 5 in our best mattress (opens in new tab) guide, the OTTY Pure Hybrid mattress is an incredibly supportive mattress that uses pioneering bamboo and charcoal infused foam. This addition to the mattress’ make-up helps to wick away moisture, regulate temperature, minimise motion isolation and eliminates odours. Find out all the details in our OTTY Pure Hybrid mattress review (opens in new tab).

The OTTY Pure Hybrid mattress is 45% off in all sizes from single to emperor. In the OTTY January sale, you can save £400 on the single, £525 on the double, £600 on the king, £675 on the super king and £700 on the emperor. EU sizes are also available and discounted.

(opens in new tab) OTTY Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal mattress (Double): £1,049.99 , £524.99 at OTTY (opens in new tab)

45% off all sizes! The OTTY Pure Hybrid mattress is super luxurious, has a supportive sleep surface and doesn’t come with that sinking feeling that you get with other memory foam mattresses. It strikes a strong balance of softness and support, and is suited best for back or front sleepers.

While the OTTY Pure Hybrid mattress deal is our top pick in the OTTY January sale, the OTTY Original and OTTY Aura is also discounted right now – more details below.

(opens in new tab) OTTY Original Hybrid mattress (Double): £949.99 , £522.49 at OTTY (opens in new tab)

40% off all sizes! Save over £300 on the OTTY Original Hybrid mattress in the OTTY January sale. In our OTTY Original Hybrid mattress review (opens in new tab), we commented that “it’s extremely comfortable with a firmer, supportive sleep surface and excellent edge support.” It has a luxurious feel for an affordable price which is even cheaper now, thanks to this 40% discount.