When is the best time to buy a new mattress?

Buying a new mattress can be tricky. There’s a lot of things to consider, like size, firmness, brand, budget, and so on. As we spend a third of our lives in bed, taking the time to narrow down what you want and need from a mattress is crucial to your overall health and wellbeing.

The best mattress (opens in new tab) for you will be an investment, regardless of whether you’re shopping in store or online. If you do decide to invest in a new mattress, it’s important to consider when you’re buying it, as this can have a massive impact on how much you’re spending.

To help you find the perfect mattress for your price tag, we’ve done our research and found the best time of the year to buy a new mattress. We’ve also included a few handy tips for how to tell when your mattress needs replacing and a few of our favourite brands to consider.

The best time to buy a new mattress

Due to the cost of living crisis, spending money on anything has become extremely tricky. Mattresses range from the low end of £250 and can go up as high as £2,000+, and with the tightening of our purse strings, this can massively affect your monthly and annually outgoings. So, buying a mattress at the right time of year can help you with this, and cater to your sleeping habits and preferences.

According to Sleep Foundation (opens in new tab), late Winter to early spring is the best time to buy a new mattress. Springtime is typically when most mattress brands introduce their latest models. Not only does this mean that you can get the best of the best during this time, but older models will be more discounted than normal. World Sleep Day (opens in new tab) also takes place in March and sees many mattress companies slashing their prices. As mattress companies are gearing up for new releases, the winter months (December - February), will also have plenty of price drops as the brands look to clear stock for their newer models.

You might be thinking, “Why are you telling me this in August rather than December?” and the reason for this is because there are many holidays throughout the year that are also opportune times to buy a new mattress. Every bank holiday in the UK and US will see cheap deals on mattresses, for example Simba sales (opens in new tab) regularly offer up to 55% off during these holidays and Emma deals (opens in new tab) are known for low prices during the summer. Finally, we can’t forget the Black Friday (opens in new tab) and Cyber Monday sales coming up in November, which are sure to see cheap mattress deals (opens in new tab) from a variety of retailers.

How to tell when your mattress needs replacing

Now that you know when to start looking for a new mattress, it’s important to know how to tell when your current one needs replacing. When it comes to changing your mattress, you should be doing this every 7-10 years, although this does depend on the type of mattress you have (see how often you should change your mattress (opens in new tab) for more details).

In general, your mattress should be replaced if it starts to negatively affect your sleep and health. If going to bed has started to feel uncomfortable or if you wake up with aches and pains, this could be because your mattress is old and not supporting you anymore. Another indication is if you’re noticing any differences with your allergies or health conditions. Old mattresses, duvets and pillows can play a role with dust allergies, which can affect asthma and eczema sufferers, and cause coughing and sneezing.

The appearance of your mattress is also a giveaway. If your mattress is starting to sag or there are deep compressions in it, this is a sign of wear and tear which impacts the support and comfort of your bed. If you’re a spring mattress owner, your mattress could also be making more noise than normal which can disrupt your sleep and the makeup of your mattress.

While there are plenty of ways to revive an old mattress (opens in new tab), replacing it with a new mattress if you’ve had the same one for more than 7 years is the perfect solution.