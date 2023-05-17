Get 45% off everything in the Myprotein Impact Week Sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A sale day is always a great day, and it’s almost time for Myprotein’s biggest sale (opens in new tab) period, Impact Week, where the brand is offering 45% off everything for one week, from 18 to 25 May.

The sports nutrition brand sells everything you need for an active lifestyle, from fitness clothing to supplements and gym accessories. During Impact Week sale, you’ll be able to get your hands on My Protein’s best-selling products at 45% off, including THE Pre-Workout, their delicious Hazelnut Whip bars and even their cosy unisex organic cotton hoodie. So, whether you’re on the hunt for some new squat-proof leggings or are keen to find the best protein powder or a 10/10 protein bar for post-workout recovery, there’s something for you in this sale.

To shop all the deals in the Myprotein Impact Week Sale, either click the link above or keep reading for our top picks. And don’t forget to apply the code IMPACT to get the 45% off.

(opens in new tab) THE Pre-Workout £32.49: Use code IMPACT for 45% off (opens in new tab)

This is a personal favourite of mine when I’m feeling tired before the gym. It contains an explosive blend of caffeine and creatine to give you that boost of energy you need before a tough workout and to reach your goals. The orange mango passion fruit flavour tastes very refreshing.

(opens in new tab) Hazelnut Whip £15.99: Use code IMPACT for 45% off Looking for a little ‘cheat treat’? The Hazelnut Whip bar is your new snack. It tastes similar to a Kinder Bueno, but is packed with 5.2g of protein and is a fraction of the calories.

(opens in new tab) Energy Gel Elite 12 Pack £21.99: Use code IMPACT for 45% off (opens in new tab)

If you’re a runner, then these gels are perfect for you. The fuelling formula combines maltodextrin and fructose with an electrolyte and vitamin blend for an all-in-one energy gel — helping you get the most from your body.

(opens in new tab) Clear Whey Isolate £34.99: Use code IMPACT for 30% off (opens in new tab)

Ok, so they clear whey will only have 30% off, but I couldn't not include because of how tasty it is and it's still a cracking deal. This protein is an absolute joy to drink as it has a squash-like consistency, while one scoop contains 20g of protein and only 82 calories. Ideal if you’re not a fan of traditional whey protein powders and available in 20 tasty flavours.

(opens in new tab) Layered Protein Bar Vanilla Birthday Cake £27.99: Use code IMPACT for 45% off (opens in new tab)

Finding the best protein bar is a great healthier snack alternative, or for fuelling/refuelling before and after a workout session. The birthday cake layered protein bar tastes just like a vanilla, sprinkled sponge you’d have at a children’s birthday party - delicious! It’s high in carbs and protein for a good dose of energy, but low in sugar. There’s also nine different flavours to choose from.

(opens in new tab) Organic Cotton Rest Day Hoodie £48: Use code IMPACT for 45% off (opens in new tab)

Just like rest days are necessary for recovery, so are comfy clothes to do the resting in. This unisex hoodie is crafted from soft-touch organic cotton and has an oversized fit for a relaxed, comfy look. Sizes start at XXS and go up to 3XL. Available in black, lilac, ecru and grey.

(opens in new tab) BCAA £24.99: Use code IMPACT for 45% off (opens in new tab)

Another essential to stock up on in your supplement cupboard. This powder contains three essential amino acids - leucine, isoleucine, and valine - that will help to build and repair new muscle, so your body is ready to be put through its paces.

(opens in new tab) Impact Weight Gainer £19.99: Use code IMPACT for 45% off (opens in new tab)

Consuming lots of food during a bulk, or if you’re simply trying to gain weight, can be hard, and that’s where weight gainer comes in. Instead of filling up on non-nutritious foods, this weight gainer will make sure you get all the right ingredients and macros inside of you. The best weight gainers are also easy to drink, which this one is. Available in four different flavours or unflavoured.

(opens in new tab) Men’s The Original Joggers £34.99: Use code IMPACT for 45% off (opens in new tab)

These slim-fit joggers are made from a soft cotton blend and are perfect for everyday comfort or training days. Available in XXS to 3XL.

(opens in new tab) Protein Pancake Mix £16.99: Use code IMPACT for 45% off (opens in new tab)

Wave goodbye to boring breakfasts with this pancake mix that contains 32g of protein in one serving. It’s available in six different flavours, including golden syrup and chocolate, or unflavoured for those who want to get creative in the kitchen.

(opens in new tab) Women’s Curve Leggings £38: Use code IMPACT for 45% off (opens in new tab)

Available in 19 different colours, these leggings are super flattering with a high waistband and made from sweat-wicking material to survive even the toughest workout of the day.