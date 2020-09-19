Galaxy Z Flip 2 set for ESSENTIAL upgrades fans will love

Samsung has made it clear that foldable phones are here to stay, but clearly they aren’t all going to look like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with it’s fold-out tablet design. We also have the Z Flip range , with the clamshell design that gives us serious nostalgia for the days when flip phones ruled the world.

We saw the original LTE Z Flip back in February, with a 5G model hitting the scene in July, and now it looks like Samsung is gearing up for a proper sequel with some very welcome upgrades.

As of now (September 2020)100% confident:- bigger outer display- new UTG - Upgraded hinge- bigger batteryA bit concerned:- high refresh rate displayUnconfirmed:- specs (screen size, chipset, cam)- design#ZFlip2September 16, 2020

All of this information comes from Twitter leaker chunvn8888, who is “100% confident” about all the information they’ve gathered about the upcoming foldable.

There aren’t many measurable details we can compare to other clamshell foldables like the original Z Flip and the Moto Razr , many of those features are going to be very welcome. After all the Z Flip screen suffered from a plethora of issues after launch , and improvements to the hinge and UTG (ultra thin glass) display are must haves. A bigger battery and larger outer display are just added bonuses.

Since Samsung is said to be pushing to have foldables replace the Galaxy S and Note series as its flagship devices, it makes sense that a new Z Flip would follow in the Z Fold 2’s footsteps and offer hardware more comparable to Samsung’s more-popular premium devices.

In other words if Samsung doesn’t improve the chipset, refresh rate, camera, and everything else, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 is going to come to market at a serious disadvantage.

Unfortunately we’re probably going to have to wait a while before we find out any more specifics. The original Z Flip arrived alongside the Galaxy S20 earlier this year, so it makes sense for the follow-up to arrive in early 2021 at the earliest.

But if history tells us anything, it’s that most of that information will leak in advance of launch, so we won’t have to wait quite that long to get an idea of what the phone will be like.