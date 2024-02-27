See Free Solo star Alex Honnold model The North Face’s lightest technical shell ever

How often do you get to see climbing superstars like Alex Honnold model waterproof jackets? Never. Until now, that is! The Free Solo made an exception, and for a good reason: the waterproof shell he's wearing, the new FUTURELIGHT Summit Series Papsura Jacket, is the brand's lightest technical shell ever, which is well worth the hype.

Named after a mighty peak in the Indian Himalayas, the Papsura Jacket ensures you stay dry and comfortable during high-output adventures, offering an 'impenetrable barrier' against rain and nasty weather while remaining unbelievably lightweight and packable.

Featuring an ultralight FUTURELIGHT breathable and waterproof membrane and a durable nylon ripstop face fabric, the Papsura weighs just 224 g (7.9 oz) for men and 200 g (7 oz) for women.

It has a helmet-compatible hood equipped with a single point of adjustment at the back to ensure a snug fit, while the absence of shoulder seams enhances comfort, especially when wearing a pack.

Two secure-zip hand pockets, strategically positioned for harness compatibility, provide convenient storage, and the jacket can be easily stowed in the right pocket, thanks to a double-sided zipper and webbing loop, allowing for attachment to a backpack or harness.

Additionally, the low-profile cuffs and lower hem feature pre-tensioned elastic panels, eliminating the need for bulky adjustment systems while maintaining a sleek silhouette.

The Noth Face also introduced two more jackets, the FUTURELIGHT Frontier Jacket and the Jazzi GORE-TEX Jacket.

The Frontier Jacket offers versatile protection against wet weather with its breathable waterproof FUTURELIGHT 3L shell, allowing for easy packing into its stow pocket for on-the-go convenience.

Raglan shoulder seams reduce friction while wearing a pack, and slightly raised hand pockets ensure easy access while carrying a backpack. The jacket can be swiftly packed down into the left-hand pocket for compact storage in your pack. Fully adjustable cuffs and a shock cord at the hem provide additional protection against rain, wind, and water infiltration, enhancing comfort and functionality during outdoor excursions.

Finally, the Jazzi GORE-TEX Jacket is designed for all-mountain purposes and all-weather protection. With its waterproof and long-lasting fabric, adjustable helmet-compatible hood, and ample pockets for storage, this jacket ensures you stay sheltered and dry during all your mountain activities, season after season.

All jackets are available at The North Face US and The North Face UK. The recommended retail price for the Papsura is $400/£360; the Frontier is $350/£360, and the Jazzi is £350 (this model is only available in the UK for now).