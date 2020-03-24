Best home workout: get fit while in self-isolation with these FREE online classes and apps

For many of, March turned out not to be the first month in 2020 when we can enjoy some sunshine and outdoor fitness activities but a season of self-isolation and weight gain, if anything. Being stuck indoors shouldn't stop you from working out and exercising, especially since many app developers, online fitness instructors and celebrities made their apps and programs available for free. Maybe not forever but for the time being for sure.

Here are the list of all the best apps, app trials, free classes you can do now if you're stuck in self-isolation and would like to do some home exercises.

Best home gym: all the equipment you need to work out at home

Best running watch: the best fitness watches for running, gym, workouts, cycling and more

Best heart rate monitor: Garmin chest straps and Polar armbands for maximum accuracy during exercising

(Image credit: Fitbit)

1. Fitbit Premium – extended free trial period for 90 days

• Sign up for the free 90-day trial of Fitbit Premium today

With Fitbit Premium, you can access all the advanced features the Fitbit App has to offer, including mindfulness training and guided meditations, audio and video workouts, advanced sleep tools, personalised insights and guided fitness programs too. Normally the trial ends after a month but due to the special circumstances we live in now, the trial period has been extended to a 90 days. Good times!

Read more about all the Fitbit Premium features here: Fitbit's response to the coronavirus – FREE Fitbit Premium subscription for 90 days



Look as ripped as Mr Hemsworth himself with Centr (Image credit: Centr)

2. Centr from Chris Hemsworth – six weeks free access

• Sign up for Centr – free for six weeks

Centr is a personalised, digital health and fitness platform founded by Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky which features a team of experts from the worlds of fitness, nutrition and mindfulness. The app’s workouts are primarily HIIT-focused and require little to no gym equipment, making it an ideal place to keep fit and healthy whilst gyms are closed and the population is asked to remain at home.

T3's Centr coverage: try Chris Hemsworth's Centr workout and diet plan and maybe you'll become Muscular Thor

(Image credit: Zwift)

3. Zwift run – free to use

• Sign up for Zwift Run for free

In case you aren't familiar with it, Zwift is an app for cyclists and runners where you can cycle/run in virtual worlds along other Zwifters, aka other users of the app, in real time, using a tablet, a TV or any other screen that can show apps. Better still, unlike the cycling version, Zwift Run is free to use so if you have access to a treadmill, all you have to do is get one of the Zwift Run Pods and you can devour the miles online.

Even better still, there is a fun event coming up: the Zwift Prehistoric Rush will pit T-rexes against T-rexes, in a fun, non-violent way.

Best workout shoes: safely and effectively squat, leap and lift your way to fitness with the best gym shoes

Best weight lifting gloves to conquer any workout plus best gym gloves and CrossFit gloves

Hoka One One Cavu 3 workout shoes | Buy it at Wiggle for £105

100% vegan, the Hoka Cavu 3 works is perfect for running and HIIT workouts too. These lightweight exercise shoes have an adaptive stretch knit upper with zonal perforations for increased breathability. The Cavu 3 also features Hoka's signature thick sole for extra bounce and energy return.View Deal

(Image credit: FIIT)

4. FIIT – free 14-day trial

• Sign up for FIIT for free today

FIIT brings the buzz of HIIT classes into your living room with 25 or 40-minute classes from a range of fitness instructors. And not just HIIT: you can also opt in to do strength training, combat, yoga, mobility flows, pilates and breathwork too. If you use a heart rate monitor, you can also see your heart rate, calorie burn and reps and take on your PBs and track progress.

T3's FIIT coverage: the FIIT app delivers some of Britain's best personal trainers to your mobile or TV

Today's best Theragun Liv deals Theragun LIV Amazon £347.95 View

(Image credit: Peloton)

5. Peloton – extended free trial period for 90 days

• Sign up for Peloton, free for 90 days

Peloton is getting ever so popular, thanks to the literal hundreds of pre-recorded classes in its library and the live classes it provides. To get the most out of the Peloton App, you will need an exercise bike or a treadmill but if you have one, trying out the Peloton app for 90 days for free is an absolute no brainer.

(Image credit: The Body Coach)

6. Joe Wicks (The Body Coach) – free daily PE classes for kids

• Check out Joe Wicks' Youtube channel – free PE classes daily at 9 am, Monday to Friday

Joe Wicks was pretty famous already thanks to his 'Body Coach program' but he became all the rage for all the mums in the UK (and elsewhere) recently thanks to his 'free PE class for kids' Youtube videos, which he posts daily at 9 am since 23 March, from Monday to Friday. The videos are also available to watch now, albeit not live, of course. Joe also has a paid program on his website, in case you are interested.

(Image credit: Stark Fitness)

7. Starks Fitness – free daily online workout classes

• Check out Starks Fitness' Instagram channel

Starks Fitness is a boutique Bristol based gym group and fitness brand, co-founded by James Stark. James is a former Men's Health cover star and has over 10 years of personal coaching experience training the likes of Ben Shephard, Carol Vorderman, Alex Beresford and Ed Jackson. Every day this week at 8:30 am, Starks Fitness is delivering a series of free daily online workout classes on the Starks Fitness Instagram channel so that people of all ages and abilities can kick start their day.

(Image credit: Future)

+1 Workout for free with T3!

• Browse all workout related content on T3

And finally, T3's workouts are free now and will stay free even after we can finally leave our homes, so why not try one today? We have the best glute workout for home as well as the best biceps and triceps workout for home gyms, just to name a couple.