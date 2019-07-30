How to get a free Amazon Prime account for Black Friday 2019

Amazon has had some tasty discounts for members of Amazon Prime recently, with the biggest savings of the year so far coming during the Amazon Prime Day period in July 2019.

The next event where Prime members should be able to make some massive savings is the Black Friday sales at the end of November. For Black Friday 2018, Amazon gave Prime members an exclusive 30-minute early access period to all Lightning Deals, which meant that Prime members were able to snap up the bargains before everyone else. The same thing is likely to happen this year.

Of course, even now, and every day, Amazon has deals for Prime members only so Black Friday isn't the only reason to sign up for Prime.

What is Amazon Prime?

A core part of Amazon's business strategy, Prime gives you access to Amazon's free music and movie streaming services – with the ever-tempting option of then paying for their not-free music and movie services, and also free, one-day delivery on goods bought from Amazon and certain third parties who sell through Amazon.

Prime Membership costs money: £79 a year in the UK or $119 a year in the US. As noted, for that fee, you get unlimited one-day delivery on your orders, access to Amazon Prime Instant Video, regular deals for Prime subscribers and you will be able to take advantage of the discounts offered on Black Friday 2019.

We think that the many benefits of Prime membership make that annual fee worth paying, but what if you just want to try Prime without paying for it? Like, for instance, during the Black Friday sales period?

Get Amazon Prime free for 30 days

Amazon offers all new customers a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime which is way longer than you'll need if you just want to snap up the Black Friday deals. So not only will you get the deals you're after, but you'll have a full month of free one-day Amazon deliveries plus all the other benefits that Prime members enjoy.

You can cancel at any time during your free trial and you won't be charged a penny. Ready to grab your free trial? Hit the links below.

When should you sign up for your one-month Amazon Prime trial?

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday November 29. In recent years we've seen the discounts start to drop earlier and earlier but the best discounts are usually reserved for Black Friday itself.

If you want to be in with the chance of getting the best Prime deals (and benefiting from that all-important free next-day delivery) we'd recommend starting your Amazon Prime trial subscription on Sunday 16 November.

That means Black Friday will fall in the middle of your trial so you'll be able to take advantage of any early deals as well as long running deals should Amazon decide to continue cutting prices beyond Cyber Monday – and it's very likely it will as the Christmas shopping period will then be in full swing.

Start your 30-day trial on Sunday 16 November and it will end on Sunday 15 December.

If you're a student, you don't need to worry about such precise timings because your free trial lasts a whole six months.

Get Amazon Prime free for six months

If you're a student, you're in luck, because Amazon is offering you a free six-month Amazon Prime trial. After that, should you decide not to cancel, then Prime Student will cost you just £3.99 a month.

And if you do decide to cancel, that six-month free trial period means you'll be able to use your Prime account to get free deliveries beyond Christmas before you pull the plug.

