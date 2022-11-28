Forget the Google Pixel 7 Pro – this phone seems to have a better camera

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Phone photography is one of the most hotly contested areas right now. The best phones are expected to have a phenomenal camera – whether that's through software wizardry, like the Google Pixel 7 Pro; raw camera firepower, like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra; or a mixture of the two, as seen in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

But one manufacturer seems to have beaten all of the competition. That's according to the latest round of leaked images from online tech tipster, Ice Universe (opens in new tab). Ice has been getting hands on with the Vivo X90 Pro+ – a phone which I've covered a lot in the past few weeks. It's being billed as a "Samsung killer" thanks to one of the best cameras we've ever seen.

And it seems to be even better now. A series of images, taken of a red pickup truck, showcase the camera zoom on the X90 Pro+. Four separate images are taken at 1x, 2x, 3.5x, and 10x zoom, and the results are staggering. Even at 10x zoom, the image is crisp and detailed, looking like it was taken without zoom at all.

We've seen similar results from the Google Pixel 7 Pro camera, which uses a process called re-mosaicing to remove grain from zoomed images and create more natural, detailed shots. It's hard to say without using both devices side-by-side, but the 10x zoom of the X90 Pro+ looks like it will go toe-to-toe with the Pixel 7 Pro.

I, for one, am thoroughly excited for this phone to get its worldwide release. The images taken here look fantastic. As a complete amateur when it comes to photography, if I can re-create that quality in person, then this will be an instabuy.

Although nothing formal has been scheduled, the worldwide release date for this handset is rumoured to be March 2023, so we have a little while longer to wait.