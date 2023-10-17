Forget running – burn calories in 10 minutes with these five bodyweight exercises

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Running is brilliant if you’re looking to crunch the calories. However, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, understandably, as it can be incredibly painful on the joints. Fortunately, if you’re looking to lose weight healthily, which doesn’t involve lacing up your running shoes, this workout is perfect. Instead, you’ll just need a pair of best workout shoes, an exercise mat and 10 spare minutes.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) involves doing exercises for a short period of time at a high-intensity, followed by a short period of rest. There’s lots of benefits to doing HIIT workouts, including increasing your metabolism, to burning fat and being a time efficient way to train. But as well as working your lungs, HIIT also works your muscles too, so you can make gradual gains and improve your cardio levels in one go.

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) A photo posted by on

For this workout you've got five exercises to power through. You'll do each one for 30 seconds, before resting for 20 seconds and then moving onto the next exercise. Once you've completed all five, try and rest no longer than 30 seconds and then repeat the entire workout two more times. Here's your workout:

Mountain climbers

Push ups (alternative: knee push ups)

Hover leg extension

Inchworm walk

Half burpee

Not sure how to do all the exercises? Make sure you watch the video above for a quick demo! If you fancy more speedy HIIT workouts to add to your weekly workout arsenal, then give this other routine a go, which also takes 10 minutes and can burn up to 200 calories. Want to turn things up a notch? Why not incorporate a pair of dumbbells into the equation with this six minute weighted cardio workout.