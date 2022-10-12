Forget Prime Day mattress deals! Get 60% off in the Emma Clearance sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Today is the last day of the Prime Day Early Access sale (opens in new tab), an Amazon shopping event exclusive to Prime members, giving them the opportunity to buy early Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) at the lowest possible prices.

While there have been some pretty decent mattress deals from Amazon’s Early Access sale (opens in new tab), including up to 45% off Simba mattresses and half price Silentnight mattresses, Emma is beating it hands down with its 60% off clearance sale.

Get 60% off in the Emma clearance sale (opens in new tab)

Shop mattress deals in the Prime Day Early Access sale (opens in new tab)

Running until Friday, Emma is offering up to 60% off on its award-winning mattresses, duvets, pillows, bed frames and other sleep accessories. It’s popular Emma Original mattress (which is currently in position 2 in our best mattress (opens in new tab) guide) and the Emma Premium mattress have up to 55% off on all sizes, taking the price down to as little as £249.50.

But that’s not all. If you’re on the lookout for the best duvet (opens in new tab) or want to upgrade to the best pillows (opens in new tab), you’re in luck as the Emma clearance sale is offering 50% off on its sleep accessories. If it’s a bundle you’re after, you can get record low prices on the Premium, Original, Comfort and Storage bundles. The real money-saver from this sale are Emma bed frames which have 60% off.

This clearance sale has some of the best Emma mattress deals (opens in new tab) we’ve seen all year, so if you’re in need of a new mattress or bedding, check out the Emma clearance sale. If you’re signed up to the Emma newsletter, you also get an extra 5% off in this sale using the Emma discount code (opens in new tab) sent to your inbox.

To help you find the best deals from the Emma clearance sale, we’ve highlighted the top offers to take advantage of this week. Remember, the sale ends in a couple of days, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get a mattress for cheap. And, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, check out these mattress deals (opens in new tab) from the Prime Early Access sale.

(opens in new tab) Emma Original Mattress (Double): £759 , £379.50 at Emma (opens in new tab)

Get up to 60% off the Emma Original in the Emma clearance sale. This medium-firm memory foam mattress is deliciously comfortable, great for sleepers and people who toss and turn, plus it’s good value for money. With this saving, you can get the Emma Original for under £250 (90x190cm size) Read all the specs in our Emma Original mattress review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Emma Premium Mattress (Double): £1,099 , £494.55 at Emma (opens in new tab)

For something more premium, you can save over £500 on the Emma Premium mattress. We gave the Emma Premium 5 stars in our Emma Premium mattress review (opens in new tab) and commented that it “offers exceptional comfort and support, with no sinking feeling and full support for both back and side sleepers.”

(opens in new tab) Emma Mattress Protector (Double): £139 , £69.50 at Emma (opens in new tab)

Get the Emma Mattress Protector for as little as £57.50 (90x190cm) in the Emma clearance. This premium mattress protector protects from spills, allergens and dust, plus its 100% moisture and water-proof. Compatible with all Emma mattresses, it comes in multiple sizes and is super breathable and comfortable to sleep on.

(opens in new tab) Emma Cloud Duvet (Double): £135 , £67.50 at Emma (opens in new tab)

Perfect for the Autumn season, the Emma Cloud Duvet is now half price in the Emma clearance sale. It has a 6.7 tog rating, so it’s a great duvet to use in transitional months like spring and autumn, plus it’s super lightweight, airy and can be put in the washing machine. Read our Emma Cloud Duvet review (opens in new tab) for more details.

(opens in new tab) Emma Original Pillow: £105 , £52.50 at Emma (opens in new tab)

Get 50% off the Emma Original Pillow. This firm memory foam pillow offers superior support and has a three layer construction for durability, comfort and breathability. It’s suitable for all sleepers and the height and firmness can be adjusted to suit your needs.