The best mattress deals from Amazon’s Early Access Black Friday sale

The Prime Early Access sale (opens in new tab) is here! Over the next two days, Amazon is slashing its prices a whole month ahead of Black Friday (opens in new tab) and treating its Prime members to cheap offers on popular products, brands and departments.

If you’re looking for the best cheap mattress deals (opens in new tab), the Prime Early Access sale is the place to look, with low prices on mattresses, toppers, protectors, duvets, pillows and bedding from a range of popular mattress companies.

As Amazon is a third party retailer, you might be able to find cheaper prices directly from the brands. Emma and Simba are both included in this sale but if you’d rather buy directly from them, check out our guides to Emma mattress deals (opens in new tab) and Simba mattress deals (opens in new tab).

But, one main benefit of buying mattresses from Amazon is that you’ll often find mattress options that are no longer available at other stores, so it’s a great opportunity to save money on a mattress that you can’t find anywhere else.

From Simba to Dormeo, Emma to Silentnight, we’ve rounded up the very best mattress deals from the Prime Early Access sale.

Best Prime Early Access mattress deals

(opens in new tab) Simba Hybrid Essential mattress: Get 45% off all sizes at Amazon (opens in new tab)

During the Prime Early Access sale, shoppers can get 45% off all sizes of the Simba Hybrid Essential mattress, including single, double, small double and king. This mattress has a well-constructed combination of springs and memory foam, and comes in at a low price even without a discount. Read our full Simba Hybrid Essential review (opens in new tab) for all the details.

(opens in new tab) Simba Hybrid Pro mattress: Get 40% off all sizes at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In our Simba Hybrid Pro review (opens in new tab), we gave this high-end mattress 5-stars, commenting that it’s a premium mattress with premium comfort. Available in single, double, king and super king sizes, this Prime Early Access deal gives you 40% off the Simba Hybrid Pro.

(opens in new tab) Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress: Get 45% off all sizes at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another top notch multi-layer mattress, the Simba Hybrid Luxe is also 40% at Amazon right now. We rated this mattress highly in our Simba Hybrid Luxe review (opens in new tab) and loved the balance, support and softness of it that reliably delivered an excellent night’s sleep.

(opens in new tab) Emma Hybrid mattress: Get 50% off all sizes at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This half price deal sees the Emma Hybrid fall to as low as £290 in the Prime Early Access sale. Available in multiple sizes, you can save hundreds of pounds on a new mattress from award-winning brand, Emma. See our Emma Hybrid review (opens in new tab) for more details.

(opens in new tab) Emma Original mattress: Get up to 45% off all sizes at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get up to 45% off the Emma Original in the Prime Early Access sale. This medium-firm memory foam mattress is deliciously comfortable, great for sleepers who fidget and is good value for money. Read all the specs in our Emma Original mattress review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Silentnight 1400 Eco Comfort Mattress: Get up to 50% off all sizes at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In the Prime Early Access sale, the Silentnight 1400 Eco Comfort Mattress is discounted by up to 50% on its double, king and super king sizes. The biggest saving here is on the super king, which sees this mattress drop from £679 to £339.99.

(opens in new tab) Dormeo Memory Aloe Vera Plus mattress: Get up to 36% off all sizes (opens in new tab)

An upgrade to the Dormeo Memory Plus, the Dormeo Memory Aloe Vera Plus is infused with aloe vera extract. It hydrates, soothes and rejuvenates the skin and the memory foam is super balancing and supportive. And it’s up to 36% off in this Prime Early Access deal.