Forget Amazon Prime Day – Curry's 'Epic Deals' super sale is NOW LIVE!

Currys has launched its 'Epic Deals' sale, slashing the prices of hundreds of top products – it truly is like Amazon Prime Day has come early.

The Currys sale delivers big discounts on a huge range of products, too, with everything from 4K TVs to tablets, laptops to appliances, and smart home gadgets to headphones getting tasty price cuts.

To view all the products in the Currys 'Epic Deals' sale simply click the link above, or for a taster of the offers available, check out the curated selection of deals below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Tablet | Was: £199 | Now: £149

One of the very finest Android tablets on the market is now reduced by a flat £40 at Currys. This tablet comes with a large and bright 10.1-inch screen, 32GB of storage space, a 13-hour battery life, and runs Android 9.0 Pie. It is also available in a choice of colourways, including Black, Gold and Silver/Grey. Free delivery is included in the deal.View Deal

Hisense 55A7300FTUK 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV | Was: £549 | Now: £369

An absolute monster amount of screen real estate and features for one very affordable new price point. This 55-inch, 4K, HDR10 smart TV from Hisense is £180 cheaper right now in the Currys Epic Deals sale, and also comes with free and fast delivery. Did we mention it also has the Alexa AI smart assistant built in? Incredible value.View Deal

JBL Tune 750BTNC Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones | Was: £119 | Now: £79

JBL's well-received Tune 750BTNC's are available now for just £79 and in a choice of four colourways, including black red, blue and white. These wireless headphones deliver a 15-hour battery life and not only feature noise-cancelling technology but also work with both Siri and Google Assistant. Free delivery is included in the price.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3600sa 14" Laptop | Was: £549 | Now: £449

The HP Pavilion 14 currently sits at the top of T3's best student laptops buying guide, which is why we find this tasty £100 price cut at Currys so welcome. This system comes running Windows 10 and features a Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The system can be picked up at this price in three different colourways, too, including Purple, White and Silver/Grey.View Deal

Tassimo by Bosch Vivy2 TAS1404GB Hot Drinks Machine | Was: £79.99 | Now: £39.99

This super versatile drinks machine can produce 36 different types of coffee and hot drinks thanks to its simple pod system. And, right here, its price is cut in half, plunging down from £79.99 to just £39.99. Five different colourways are available, too, including white, black, cream, pink and red. A brilliant collaboration between Tassimo and Bosch.View Deal

For even more great deals, be sure to also check out Amazon's End of Summer Sale, which has discounts on hundreds of products, too. For discounts on Amazon's devices especially it is well worth checking out.