Fitness tracker deal sees the Fitbit Inspire 2 drop to its lowest ever price

If you’re looking for a new piece of fitness tech to help you take advantage of the sunny spring weather, Amazon is running a great deal on the Fitbit Inspire 2 health and fitness tracker.

This week, we’ve been seeing some incredible deals across 5-star rated tech products, including double discounts on LG TVs and 24% off the Beats Studio Buds . This Fitbit deal is no exception. Originally priced at £89.99, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is now just £59, taking this high quality fitness tracker down to its lowest ever price.

View the Fitbit Inspire 2 deal here

Rated as the best cheap Fitbit fitness tracker in our best Fitbit guide, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is an impressive device, designed to build healthier habits and encourage a more active lifestyle.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is already regarded as one of the most affordable Fitbit models so this £30.99 discount is taking a well-priced fitness tracker down to the cheapest price we’ve seen this year.

This price cut from Amazon is one of the best Fitbit deals you can find this month. To view the Fitbit Inspire 2 deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more details on this cheap yet premium health & fitness tracker.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker: was £89.99, now £59 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the ideal fitness tracker for casual fitness fans. In our Fitbit Inspire 2 review , we commented that “for those on a budget that want to keep an eye on the core basics to enrich their life, the Fitbit Inspire 2 scratches that itch well and is even more appealing when found at a discounted price.” Available in black, lunar white and desert rose strap colours.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Inspire 2

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is aimed at more casual fitness enthusiasts. While it doesn’t have all the features that other Fitbit models have, it easily logs and monitors your activity and helps you build better habits with its range of features. These features include goal-based exercise modes, 24/7 heart rate tracking, advanced sleep tools and food and drink intake monitoring. It tracks every part of your day through your steps, distance and calories so it’s a great model to look at if you want to improve your step count.

Sticking to the health and fitness side of the Fitbit Inspire 2, this handy tracker also unlocks a free 1-year Fitbit Premium trial which is included in its price. Fitbit Premium is one of the best fitness app subscriptions that offers step-by-step fitness and nutrition programmes, sleep tools and personal motivation and insights.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is also regarded as one of the best sleep trackers on the market today. After you wake up, the Fitbit app that’s connected to your Fitbit Inspire 2 will give you a score to show how well you slept and other statistics like REM, depth and length of sleep.

Finally, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and has an impressive battery life of up to 10 days. It’s a super affordable fitness tracker and this price cut makes it even more attractive.