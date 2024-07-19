Feel old yet? SpongeBob SquarePants celebrates 25 years with Spinnaker watches

We’re sorry to break it to you, but the SpongeBob SquarePants cartoon is now 25 years old.

In better news, the Nickelodeon character is celebrating his quarter-century by forging a new collaboration with watchmaker Spinnaker. The result is a collection of four limited-edition watches, each celebrating a different character from the cartoon.

Limited to just 300 examples of each, the collection is made up of watches called SpongeBob Yellow, Patrick Pink, Squidward Green and Mr. Krabs Red.

(Image credit: Spinnaker)

They're all powered by the NH35 Japanese automatic movement, housed within a 43 mm stainless steel case. All versions are water resistant to 30 metres (so they are safe to shower and swim with) and all have a date window at the half-past-four position.

They are presented on a stainless steel bracelet strap, and also come with an extra silicone strap in the same bold colour as their dial. Other features include a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, a unidirectional rotating bezel with second markings, and a multi-layered dial with luminous SpongeBob character art.

(Image credit: Spinnaker)

The time and date are adjusted via a screw-down crown at the three o’clock position and the watch comes in a suitably bright SpongeBob SquarePants presentation case, complete with the spare strap and a tool for swapping it on and off.

All four watches are available exclusively online and through authorised Spinnaker retailers. They are limited to 300 examples each, and priced at £445.