The best Father’s Day grooming deals, including razors, shavers & fragrances

With Father’s Day coming up this Sunday, it’s time to celebrate the dads, granddads and other father figures in your life with a thoughtful and meaningful gift. This week, there’s bound to be lots of card and present offers from many different retailers and stores and Amazon is no exception.

If you’re looking for a last minute gift or some inspiration for what to get your dad this Father’s Day, grooming is always a good category to go for. Amazon is currently having its Father’s Day grooming sale, where you can find deals on razors, shavers, fragrances and much more.

Shop the Father’s Day grooming sale (opens in new tab)

The Father’s Day grooming sale has over 60% off popular brands and products, including electric shavers, beard trimmers, shower essentials, cologne, skincare sets, aftershave, haircare and more.

With hundreds of products to choose from, you can find deals on Philips (opens in new tab) shavers, Gillette (opens in new tab) razors and fragrances (opens in new tab) from Paul Smith, Lacoste, Hugo Boss, Diesel, Jimmy Choo, Joop! and Calvin Klein.

These grooming deals give you a good idea of what’s to come in the Amazon Prime Day sale (opens in new tab) but for Father’s Day, you can’t beat these offers from Amazon. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get next day or priority delivery on all items. If you’re not, you should still get your delivery in time for Father’s Day this Sunday if you order from this sale.

Shop the full Father’s Day grooming sale (opens in new tab) right now or keep reading to find our top 10 favourite Father’s Day deals at Amazon this week.

(opens in new tab) Philips Shaver Series 9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver: was £519.99, now £199.99 (62%) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £320 on the Philips Shaver Series 9000. This wet and dry electric shaver is one of the best electric shavers (opens in new tab) on the market, with its Pressure Guard and Motion Control sensors and dual SteelPrecision blades. The self-sharpening blades provide a personalised shave that’s both sensitive and close to the skin. This set includes the Philips shaver, beard styler, trimmer, cleaning brush and pod, charging stand and travel case.

(opens in new tab) Braun Series 3 ProSkin Electric Shaver: was £99.99, now £49.99 (50%) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Braun Series 3 ProSkin Electric Shaver features 3 shaving blades that independently float and adapt to the contours of the face. It has a built-in pop-up precision trimmer that’s perfect for shaping sideburns and moustaches, plus the Micro Comb cuts and captures more hair in each stroke. A great Father’s Day gift that’s 50% off now at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Remington R6 Style Series Aqua Electric Shaver: was £109.99, now £39.99 (64%) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another top razor deal is on the Remington R6 Style Series Electric Shaver which is 64% off at Amazon. This completely waterproof shaver means you can use wet-shave foam and gels and even take it in the shower with you. It has three blades that cover the entire face and a pop-up trim detailer for extra styling and shaping.

(opens in new tab) DAVIDOFF Cool Water Man Aftershave: was £40, now £22.49 (44%) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The DAVIDOFF Cool Water Aftershave has notes of mint, lavender and amber. It’s a splash style spray that nourishes, soothes and calms the skin, especially after shaving. This aftershave is inspired by the ocean and is a great Father’s Day gift for men who love the sea.

(opens in new tab) Montblanc Legend Eau de Toilette: was £33, now £23.60 (28%) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Montblanc Legend has notes of Italian bergamot, French lavender, oakmoss, pomarose, tonka bean and sandalwood. It’s a fun fresh blend of fruit, florals and woodland so it’s ideal for men who like natural scents. The bottle also looks like a hip flask so it’s good to display.

(opens in new tab) LACOSTE L’Homme Eau de Toilette: was £42, now £22.39 (47%) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 50ml Lacoste L’Homme fragrance has notes of mandarin, sweet orange, wood and more, which is a delicious mix of spice and wood scents. For the ultimate Father’s Day gift, you can get 50% off gift wrapping services by using the code GIFTWRAP50 at the checkout on this fragrance and other eligible products.

(opens in new tab) Bulldog Ultimate Original Skincare & Shaving Bundle: was £44, now £34.99 (20%) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For Father’s Day, you can never go wrong with a gift set and the Bulldog Ultimate Original Skincare & Shaving Bundle is a top choice. This set comes with a face wash, face scrub, moisturiser, shaving gel, bamboo razor, blades, razor stand and washbag.