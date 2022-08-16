Ellen DeGeneres new show cancelled by Warner Bros.

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Warner Bros. has cancelled Little Ellen from US comedian and former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres less than 12 months after it debuted on HBO Max.

As reported by Deadline (opens in new tab), the animated series that was aimed at preschoolers has been scraped after two seasons, even though work on its third was said to have been completed. A release date for season three was noted as being sometime in June, however, was pushed back earlier this year with the show now not returning at all.

Little Ellen is loosely based on the early life of Ellen DeGeneres with Laurel Emory voicing a seven-year-old version of Ellen. 20 episodes have been produced across both seasons, running for approximately 11 minutes apiece. It was made under a three-part deal by DeGeneres and Warner Bros. that resulted in Ellen's Home Design Challange and First Dates Hotel.

T3 has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

The decision looks to be part of the Warner Bros. Discovery merge, which most notably saw the company cancel Batgirl after already spending $90 million on the project. Since Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zazlav took the reins, it seems as if nothing is safe with multiple projects scrapped in the past week. Deadline (opens in new tab) also revealed that the reality TV series, The Big D, was also axed altogether a couple of weeks ahead of its premiere.

The reasons for this have been reported to WB being able to write these off for tax reasons, allowing the firm to wave the costs (or as its known "purchase accounting"). The opportunity to do this is then mentioned to expire by mid-August, hence why so many have happened in such a short space of time.

Little Ellen stars Laurel Emory, Johanna Colón, JeCobi Swain and June Squibb. The first two seasons are available to watch on HBO Max in the US now.