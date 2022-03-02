PS5 restock: EE stock live – get a console now

EE has put live PlayStation 5 stock – its first batch since January. Any EE customers looking for a PS5 console should head to EE's website to get one immediately. These have been selling out faster than usual as of late, so don't hang about if interested.

Check PS5 stock at EE now

This is the first restock from EE since January, showing these restocks are quite rare at the minute. Standalone PS5 disc consoles are up for sale, alongside various bundles. The main offering is a PlayStation 5 disc console along with an additional DualSense controller and Sony HD camera.

To get a console via EE, you must be an account holder on a pay-as-you-go monthly handset plan, be within the first 17 months of your contract, and be able to pass credit checks. While similar to how BT operates its PS5 stock drops, the difference with EE is that you cannot buy the console outright. Instead, the console must be added to your payment plan.

We have a full guide on how to get a PS5 console through EE for more information.



Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Gran Turismo 7, which is set to launch on March 4th, 2022.

Wait times in the past have been anywhere up to 40 minutes, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. That said, it looks pretty great and we made it through to the purchase screen in around 5 minutes, so we'd recommend taking advantage of this opportunity. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Struggling to decide what to play first? Well, our handy guide to the best PS5 games for 2022 will help sort that. You can also now read T3's Horizon Forbidden West review as well as T3's Elden Ring review to find out whether the latest blockbusters are worth picking up.