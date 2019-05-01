EE phone deals: get a lifetime warranty on your smartphone, and FREE Prime video

Mobile carrier EE has debuted a range of new 4G mobile plans for pay monthly customers that boast a number of new benefits, including free access to BT Sport, the ability to stream Apple Music, Tidal, Prime Video, Netflix and MTV without eating into your monthly data allowance.

It also lets you take your monthly 4G mobile data, calls and text message allowance to the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand for no additional cost.

The BT-owned network will also become the first to offer a lifetime warranty for its handsets, so you don't need to worry about any hiccups with your hardware for as long as you're still paying for a monthly EE contract.

Dubbed Swappable Benefits, EE customers can chop and change between which bonus they'd like at any given time. So, if you're playing to use your iPhone to power the Bluetooth speaker at summer BBQs – you might be inclined to pick the "Music Data Pass" to avoid incurring extra charges for streaming music all day and night on Apple Music, Tidal or Deezer.

Or, if you're planning a trip abroad, you're probably going to want to switch over to the "Roam Further Pass" and take your text messages, calls, and 4G mobile data allowance to the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand – as well as the EU.

Swappable Benefits will be available on plans with mobile data allowances up to 100GB a month, known as "Smart Plans". As always with EE, you'll get access to the fastest 4G speeds of any network. There's also unlimited calls and texts to boot.

These new benefits are also on top of any existing promotions from EE, including six months of free Amazon Prime Video, as well as three months access to BT Sport and six months free Apple Music, too.

Smart Plan customers will be able to access at least one Swappable Benefit at any one time. Switching between them is handled online or via the My EE app.

Those signed-up to one of these plans will also benefit from a slew of new options to keep your handset up-and-running. First up, there's a lifetime guarantee on your hardware. The handset will be covered against any manufacturer faults for the lifetime of the new contract, until you either upgrade or leave EE, providing extended warranty protection, and repairs using only authorised experts – at no extra cost.

EE is also throwing in annual device and MOTs to ensure the device is still at its best midway through your contract. You'll be able to book an appointment at your local EE branch, where the carrier will give your handset a thorough check-up, polish and clean, as well as check any apps or software. According to EE, an expert will also spend time reviewing your account to make sure you're getting the best value.

When it's all over, you'll be provided with a service report, just like with a car MOT.

EE Marketing Director Edward Goff said: "Our new plans offer customers a more personal, flexible smartphone experience. Only on EE Smart Plans can customers now receive an extended smartphone warranty, as well as an annual account and device MOT, with the option to upgrade to the latest smartphone whenever they want. EE Smart Plan customers also get to choose the benefits they receive as and when they want them, so they can take out the Video Data Pass when they fancy a boxset binge and simply swap it out for the Roam Further Pass if they’re off to the US on holiday. EE Smart Plans offer the best 4G experience for our customers and will be the foundation for our 5G plans which we’ll launch this summer."

Unfortunately, SIM-only customers won't be able to get their hands on the same list of benefits with the latest refresh. However, you'll still get the same bonuses as before, like six months free Apple Music subscription.