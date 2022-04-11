EE SIM only deal delivers 150GB of data for just £20 a month

Get 150GB data, unlimited minutes and texts with no upfront fees for just £20 from EE

EE SIM only deals
(Image credit: EE)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

With the cost of living price rises, switching to a SIM only deal (opens in new tab) is a great way to keep the costs down and save money on your monthly bills. Phone bills have a way of creeping up on you so picking a cheap SIM with huge data can definitely tackle this for you.

Some of the best SIM only deals (opens in new tab) are from top retailers like Three, Smarty, Vodafone and EE. Right now, the best SIM only deal from EE delivers 150GB of data for just £20 a month.

View the 150GB SIM only plan from EE (opens in new tab)

For just £20, customers receive 150GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes with no upfront costs on a 24 month contract from EE. This SIM only plan also comes with superfast 5G connectivity (for 5G phones only) and helps you stay connected even if your data runs out.

EE is well known for its phone contracts and SIM only deals, and they’re offering some great add-ons with their data SIM packages. For example, if you create an EE Family Account, you can share data with your family. Specifically, with this 150GB plan, you can add Apple Music and Apple TV+ for free for 6 months.

To shop this 150GB data SIM only plan from EE, click the link above or keep reading for more SIM only deals from a range of popular mobile providers.

150GB data SIM only plan: £20 per month at EE

150GB data SIM only plan: £20 per month at EE (opens in new tab)
The 150GB data SIM only plan from EE is just £20 a month with no upfront costs on a 24 month contract. This deal comes with unlimited minutes and texts, 5G connectivity and you can sign up for free Apple Music or Apple TV+ for 6 months.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Whether you’re looking for big data, flexible contracts or cheap prices, SIM only deals are the place to look if you’re trying to save money on your phone. For even more SIM only deals, make sure to check out the following ones from Vodafone, Three and Smarty.

Currently, Vodafone is offering 100GB of data for just £16 a month (opens in new tab) and Three is also delivering 100GB of data for £12 a month (opens in new tab). Out of all the SIM only deals, Smarty has some of the best prices (opens in new tab) including doubling its data allowances but keeping the same low prices.

SIM Only
(opens in new tab)
SIM only (opens in new tab)
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three (opens in new tab)
12 months
View Deal (opens in new tab)
at Three (opens in new tab)
Editor's Pick
Learn More
SIM Only
(opens in new tab)
Voxi 15GB Sim Only (opens in new tab)
15GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Voxi (opens in new tab)
1 month
View Deal (opens in new tab)
at VOXI (opens in new tab)
Unlimited social media data
Learn More
SIM Only
(opens in new tab)
iD Pay Monthly SIM (opens in new tab)
12GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID (opens in new tab)
1 month
View Deal (opens in new tab)
at ID Mobile (opens in new tab)
Best under £10 a month
Learn More
SIM Only
(opens in new tab)
SIM only (opens in new tab)
Unlimiteddata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three (opens in new tab)
12 months
View Deal (opens in new tab)
at Three (opens in new tab)
Cheapest unlimited data plan
Learn More
SIM Only
(opens in new tab)
SIM Only (opens in new tab)
150GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
EE (opens in new tab)
24 months
View Deal (opens in new tab)
at EE Mobile (opens in new tab)
Best on EE
Learn More
SIM Only
(opens in new tab)
SIM Card Triple SIM (opens in new tab)
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Talkmobile (opens in new tab)
1 month
View Deal (opens in new tab)
at TalkMobile (opens in new tab)
Learn More
SIM Only
(opens in new tab)
SIM Card Triple SIM (opens in new tab)
4GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Talkmobile (opens in new tab)
1 month
View Deal (opens in new tab)
at TalkMobile (opens in new tab)
Learn More
SIM Only
(opens in new tab)
Contract SIM Only Voice (opens in new tab)
1GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three (opens in new tab)
12 months
View Deal (opens in new tab)
at Three (opens in new tab)
Learn More
SIM Only
(opens in new tab)
SIM only (opens in new tab)
2GBdata
1000 mins
1000texts
Lebara Mobile (opens in new tab)
1 month
View Deal (opens in new tab)
at Lebara Mobile (opens in new tab)
Learn More
SIM Only
(opens in new tab)
3GB (opens in new tab)
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Smarty (opens in new tab)
1 month
View Deal (opens in new tab)
at Smarty (opens in new tab)
Learn More
Load more deals
TOPICS
Deals Phones
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

As Deals Writer at T3, Beth covers deals, discount codes and seasonal holidays. Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

