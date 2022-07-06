Early Prime Day deal sees the Google Pixel Buds drop to lowest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The official Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) sale is less than a week away and the early deals are in full swing. For Prime members, the 2-day sales event promises to be stocked full of cheap prices on a range of popular brands and products, including deals on TVs, laptops, smartwatches and earbuds.

From the early Prime Day deals, we can already see huge discounts on headphones and earbuds, from Apple, Samsung, Sony and more. One of the best Prime Day headphones & earbuds deals (opens in new tab) we’ve found so far is on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series which have dropped to their lowest ever price at Amazon.

Originally priced at £99.99, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are now available for just £73.99, saving shoppers £26 on these true wireless earbuds. If you’re a Google Pixel or Android phone user, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are the perfect audio companion for your device and are much cheaper than their rival AirPods.

Launched in 2021, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are heralded as the more affordable version of the Pixel Buds 2 (opens in new tab). They deliver high quality audio with its dynamic speaker drivers, adjusts your volume with Adaptive Sound and comes with Google Assistant voice commands. Overall, they’re an affordable pair of wireless earbuds that have been made even more attractive with this 26% discount at Amazon.

To shop the Google Pixel Buds A-Series early Prime Day deal, click the link above or keep reading for more price drops on Google Pixel products.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are 26% off in this early Prime Day deal, taking them down to their lowest ever price. For Android users and Google lovers, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are cleverly designed to deliver the most powerful audio experience and come with Google Assistant and Adaptive Sound that adjusts the volume without you needing to use your phone. Available in Clearly White or Dark Olive.

While you can use your Google Pixel Buds A-Series with any Android phone, it goes without saying that you’ll get the best results when they’re paired with a Google Pixel smartphone. Lucky for you, Amazon is running more early Prime Day deals on Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro handsets. Find out all the details below.

When you purchase a phone from Amazon, it will be delivered to you without a SIM or contract so you might want to check out the best SIM only deals (opens in new tab) to get your device up and running.