Early Prime Day deal: Get Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited & Audible for FREE

With the Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) sale just three weeks away, the early Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) have officially started, giving Prime members a chance to bag some bargains before the big day. The early deals include discounts on top tech, beauty and kitchen products, including laptops, tablets, vacuum cleaners, air fryers, hair straighteners and more.

The best offers we’ve found in the early Prime Day deals are on Amazon subscriptions: Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Audible. For a limited time only, new customers can get Kindle Unlimited and Audible for free for 3 months and Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 4 months when you sign up now until Wednesday 13th July 2022.

Before we get into the specifics of each offering, let’s quickly explain what each subscription is. It’s also worth noting that you can buy these subscriptions with or without a Prime subscription but to take advantage of these exclusive Prime Day offers, you’ll need a Prime membership.

Amazon Music Unlimited (opens in new tab) is a music app subscription that has access to 90 million songs and podcast episodes ad free, on demand and offline. Kindle Unlimited (opens in new tab) is a book subscription service that gives users access to millions of books, magazine subscriptions and audiobooks. Finally, Audible (opens in new tab) is an audiobook service that offers access to thousands of audiobooks and unlimited listening to select Audible Originals and podcasts.

In these Prime Day exclusive deals, you can sign up to these subscriptions from now until Wednesday 13th July 2022 and get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited and Audible for free and 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. Once your 3-4 months are up, you’ll be charged monthly at £7.99 for Kindle Unlimited, £7.99 for Audible and £8.99 for Amazon Music Unlimited.

These subscriptions can be used via the Kindle, Audible and Amazon Music apps so you don’t have to worry about buying an Amazon device to use them. However, if you fancy treating yourself to an Amazon Kindle or Tablet (like the Fire 7 tablet (opens in new tab) which is currently 47% off in the early Prime Day deals), the free subscriptions will be added automatically to your purchase. For more Kindle and tablet deals, check out our guide to Prime Day 2022 Tablet & Kindle deals (opens in new tab).

Keep reading for more information on Amazon Prime Day subscription deals, including how much you’ll save when you sign up for free.

For access to millions of songs, playlists and podcast episodes, you can sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited today and get a 4 months Individual Plan subscription for free. You can listen to music ad free, on demand and offline with unlimited skips in HD.

If you’re a Prime member and new Kindle Unlimited user, you can get it for free for 3 months in this Prime Day deal. This subscription service is perfect for book lovers as it gives you access to millions of titles, including new releases, classics and series. Audiobooks and magazine subscriptions are also available so you can read or listen to as much as you like for free for 3 months.

If you’re more of an audiobook fan, you can sign up for Audible right now and get the first 3 months for free. Each month, you receive one credit which you can use to download a new book and you’ll also find Audible Originals and exclusive member-only deals.

Why should I sign up for Amazon subscriptions this Prime Day?

As we stated previously, your Prime membership doesn’t come with Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited or Audible subscriptions so if you’ve always wanted to try them out, you can do so this Prime Day for free.

These subscriptions not only give you access to unlimited books, audiobooks and music but they can also save you money in the long run. If you’re a music fan but find your music app subscriptions (opens in new tab) like Spotify or Deezer are getting too hard to pay for, you can get Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 4 months. For Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited is normally £8.99 a month so you’re saving £35.96 by not paying for it for 4 months in this deal.

For those who love to read or listen to books, signing up to Kindle Unlimited or Audible is a great way to save money on your Kindle (opens in new tab) while unlocking more titles, magazines, podcasts, audiobooks and Originals that you wouldn’t normally have access to. With this free 3 month subscription, you’re saving £23.97 on both Kindle Unlimited and Audible.