Top 10 early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop before the sale

The official Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) sale will be taking place on Tuesday 12th July - Wednesday 13th July 2022. That means we’re three weeks away from one of the biggest sales events of the year, exclusive to Amazon Prime users only. In anticipation of the sale, Amazon has released its early Prime Day deals which you can shop right now!

While the Prime Day sale will have the biggest deals, you can already find some huge price drops on a wide range of products. So, if you really can’t wait until Prime Day, you can save extra money on popular products from the Prime Day early deals.

Shop early Prime Day deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sign up to Prime to shop the early Prime Day sale (opens in new tab)

It goes without saying (but we’re going to say it again so you don’t forget!) that you can’t shop the Prime Day sale or its early deals unless you have a Prime account. Make sure you sign up before Prime Day so you can shop the sale on a free 30 day trial (if you’re a new user).

Now that we’ve got the T&Cs out of the way, what early deals can you expect to find in the run-up to Prime Day 2022? Right now, you can find deals on tech, kitchen appliances and beauty tools, including laptops, TVs, air fryers, vacuum cleaners, tablets, straighteners, electric toothbrushes and more.

Aside from these offers on big devices, you can also save money on essential day-to-day purchases like coffee, batteries, water bottles, plugs and moisturisers. While these aren’t the most exciting purchases, it’s worth taking the time now during the early Prime Day deals to stock up on these for cheap, so you can concentrate on finding more exciting deals on the day.

As we anticipated in our top 5 Prime Day predictions (opens in new tab), we thought laptops, tablets, vacuum cleaners and Amazon devices would be involved in the Prime Day sale and we were right! Below, we’ve rounded up the top 10 early Prime Day deals you can shop today, including offers on Acer laptops, Fire tablets, Fitbits and more.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 311: was £229.99, now £169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Acer Chromebook 311 is a basic yet bombproof laptop as we state in our Acer Chromebook 311 review (opens in new tab). It’s a laptop that’s built to last and withstand any bumps or spills and has a decent battery life. Running on ChromeOS, the Acer Chromebook 311 offers a strong performance that will last for a long time.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook C523NA: was £449.99, now £279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We predicted Chromebooks would be popular in the Prime Day sale and we think we were spot on with this next Chromebook offering from Asus. The Asus Chromebook C523NA is powered by an Intel Pentium Processor and has a wide 15.6-inch HD touchscreen display. It’s versatile, looks stylish and has a good amount of storage and ports.

(opens in new tab) Fire 7 Tablet: was £59.99, now £31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another prediction we had for Prime Day were Amazon Fire tablet deals (opens in new tab) and we’ve found a great one on the Fire 7 Tablet. Available in multiple colours, the Fire 7 has a good display, 32GB of internal storage and access to all your favourite apps. It also comes with Alexa and you can get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free when you buy it during the Prime Day sale.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th generation): was £49.99, now £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 20% off the Echo Dot (4th generation) in this early Prime Day deal. This popular speaker comes with Alexa voice commands so you can ask it to play music, read news alerts or recipes, call friends, set timers and reminders and much more. We expect to see bigger discounts on the Echo Dot series closer to the event but this price cut is still worth taking advantage of if you want it now!

(opens in new tab) Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner NZ850UK: was £349.99, now £219 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner NZ850UK is the best Shark vacuum cleaner (opens in new tab) for a professional clean that works over multiple floor types. While it isn’t cordless, it’s still easy to manoeuvre and get into hard-to-reach areas. Shark vacuums were amongst the bestsellers on Prime Day 2021 so make sure you keep an eye out for more Shark deals closer to the 2022 date.

(opens in new tab) Philips Essential Air Fryer: was £149.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you’ve been umming and ahhing over whether to get an air fryer, now is the time with 33% off the Philips Essential Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology. It cooks food with up to 90% less fat and the touchscreen allows for 7 preset programs, including frying, reheating, baking, grilling and roasting.

(opens in new tab) ghd Glide Hot Brush: was £159, now £119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best straightening hairbrushes (opens in new tab), the ghd Glide uses ionic technology to heat up the bristles for quick and easy styling. It glides through the hair to smooth out frizz and kinks and works well with all hair types. In the Prime Day early deals, the ghd summer sale is up for grabs with up to 25% off ghd hair tools.

(opens in new tab) BaByliss Straight & Curl Brilliance Hair Straightener & Curler: was £125, now £55.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 55% off the BaByliss Straight & Curl Brilliance Hair Straightener & Curler. This 2-in-1 hair tool uses true-titanium extra-long styling plates for sleek straight styling or bouncy curls. It has 5 heat settings and leaves hair feeling smooth and frizz-free.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Smart 7 Electric Toothbrush: was £219.99, now £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150 on the Oral-B Smart 7 Electric Toothbrush in this early Prime Day deal. This electric toothbrush comes with five brushing modes including whitening and gum care, and uses pressure sensors to alert you if you’re brushing too hard. Comes with the toothbrush, 3 replacement brush heads, charger and travel case.

When is Amazon Prime Day?