Early Black Friday deal sees the Apple AirPods Pro fall under £200

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Despite being a whole month ahead of the official Black Friday deals (opens in new tab), we’re already seeing exciting discounts across a range of stores and a variety of products. Something that’s always involved in the big sale seasons are discounts on headphones and earbuds, and we’ve just found a money-saving deal on the Apple AirPods Pro.

Right now, shoppers can get 21% off the Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation), taking these premium earbuds down to under £200 in this early Black Friday deal at Amazon.

Shop the Apple AirPods Pro deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £239, the AirPods Pro are now just £189, saving you £50 on the popular Apple earbuds. This deal comes with MagSafe Charging Case and is available at Amazon. If you want to shop at a different retailer, you can also get the AirPods Pro for £189 at Very (opens in new tab).

In our Apple AirPods Pro review (opens in new tab), we gave them 5 stars and commented that they “offer detailed music, solid noise cancellation, and plenty of Apple smart features.” We also gave the AirPods Pro a well-deserved spot in our best noise cancelling earbuds (opens in new tab) list and best wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) buying guide, so if you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, we can’t recommend the AirPods Pro highly enough.

While a 21% off might not sound like something to rave about, Apple deals are few and far between. Apple rarely offers price cuts on their products so when there’s any discount on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches or AirPods, it’s well worth taking advantage of. With Black Friday on the horizon, we hope to see more Apple deals (opens in new tab), but for now, £50 off the AirPods Pro is an absolute steal.

To view the Apple AirPods Pro deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon (opens in new tab) or you can pop over to Very (opens in new tab) to get them for the same low price.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case: £239, £189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 on the Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation) in this early Black Friday deal. These clever earbuds use active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and have transparency mode so you can tune back in and interact when you need to. They're available in three sizes of tapered silicone tips, so you can find the most comfortable fit for you. Comes with the MagSafe Charging Case.

This AirPods Pro deal is on the 1st generation version, but it was announced in the Apple Far Out event (opens in new tab) in September 2022 that a 2nd generation of the AirPods Pro would be coming soon. This new release offers new features, stronger spatial audio, better noise cancellation and longer battery life. To see the key differences between the 1st generation and 2nd generation, read our Apple AirPods Pro vs AirPods Pro 2 (opens in new tab) comparison.