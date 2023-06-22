EA Sports FC: rumours, details and what we know so far about "FIFA 24"

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the latest FIFA slowly winds down with its last few Ultimate Team hurrahs, talk amongst fans has switched to the next in the hugely popular series. However, there isn't one - not a FIFA game, anyway.

After the football world's governing body reportedly asked for a mammoth amount of money to continue licensing its name, Electronic Arts decided that the game itself was more important than the branding. FIFA 24 is therefore called EA Sports FC and FIFA is free to explore other options for soccer gaming in future.

So, what do we know about EA Sports FC, and will it retain the same modes, gameplay and, most importantly, leagues, kits and player names? Will it be FIFA 24 in all but name, basically? Here we explain all.

What is EA Sports FC?

As we've explained above, EA Sports FC is the next in Electronic Arts' long-standing football game franchise (soccer for our American chums).

We'll find out much more about it in July 2023, when official details start to be released and T3 should get its hands-on an early build of the game, but for now we can share what we do know already.

To be honest, there isn't much yet - at least when it comes to confirmed information.

EA has revealed that it has signed new partnerships with a number of leagues globally, including the Premier League in England, LaLiga in Spain, Germany's Bundesliga, CONMEBOL in South America, plus the NWSL and Barclay's Women's Super League.

The latter two continue the publisher's commitment to women's football and, we've heard, even expand upon it to all new levels this year.

Many (if not all) the other leagues and tournaments available in FIFA 23 will also be in EA Sports FC. It means real team names and kits will be represented once more, in the vast number of cases.

Player names and licences will continue too, thanks to EA retaining a partnership with FIFPRO. That organisation covers the naming rights of more than 65,0000 professionals in the men's and women's games.

What is LaLiga EA Sports FC?

As part of its new partnership with the Spanish leagues, EA Sports FC will be the new title sponsor of all LaLiga competitions. So, not only will you see official logos and graphics in the game, you'll also see the EA Sports FC branding at all LaLiga matches and related tournaments.

The league itself will be called LaLiga EA Sports FC from next season (until the agreement runs out).

We don't yet have a confirmed release date or when the game might go on pre-order. However, we can take a measured guess.

The last seven FIFA games have been released between 27th September and 9th October. With many of them being available to those who pre-ordered and/or EA Play members a week earlier.

EA invariably releases the full game on a Friday, so with that all taken into consideration, EA Sports FC will be available in stores either 29th September or 6th October 2023. Pre-orders might unlock from 22nd September, therefore.

As for platforms, the publisher hasn't yet revealed whether it plans to go current-gen only or continue to support legacy consoles too.

We suspect that there will be PS4, Xbox One and Switch versions, but as we've seen in the past, those will offer hugely cut-back gameplay and/or modes.

It's a sure bet that PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC versions will be the focus, and will exclusively get any new features.

EA Sports rumours and leaks

Until we have more official details, the only extra information we've seen on the new game come from online speculation and leaks.

Women in FUT

In April 2023, major FIFA influencer, FUT Sheriff, claimed that women will be added to the players in Ultimate Team (which we presume won't be called FCUT as it looks... ahem... weird).

He tweeted that mixed teams could be possible, although others have suggested that you will be able to enter different online events with alternative teams featuring men or women, rather than both.

🚨This front row will be reality in EA FC.Women are coming to FUT and most likely Mixed Teams will be playable!#EAFC24 pic.twitter.com/8v3giFXMIHApril 6, 2023 See more

At present, you can make up as many teams as you like in FUT and use them to complete objectives, so this makes sense.

Traits

EA Sports FC is heavily rumoured to be introducing player traits, much like the X-Factor skills in Madden. This comes from FUT Sheriff again.

🚨Current EA FC FUT Specific Traits in TESTING:- Team Captain: Boosts low chem players (0 gain +1 ; 1 gain +2)- League Star: Gives +1 Boost to all players in their league- Lone Wolf: +2 / +3 Boost to players with no team or country-mates- Team Spiritig: All Team players…April 21, 2023 See more

Traits will award different players bonuses to make them more unique and diverse.

No chemistry

We're not sure where this one came from, but there has been a lot of gossip over chemistry and the lack thereof in EA Sports FC.

Chemistry has been a mainstay of Ultimate Team in FIFA games over the years, ensuring that gamers can't just chuck any player into their team - they have to gel with other players around them. The format changed last year to make it easier to have a multi-league team, but it remained.

Getting rid of chemistry will scrap that entirely. You would be able to put any player from any league or nation into your Ultimate Team squad without penalty. Maybe that's where traits will come into it?

We're not so keen on this one though, as it seems to us that the pay-to-win gamers will have even more of an advantage over everyone else. Speaking of which...

Free-to-play

There is a big rumour going round that EA Sports FC could adopt a free-to-play model. That means you'll be able to download the game for free, but maybe have to purchase different modes.

It's a well-known fact that Ultimate Team has dominated the game modes in FIFA games for many years now, with Career and even Volta taking a distant second and third. Maybe EA will therefore focus on its main bread-winner and offer the others as payable options. We doubt it though.

Age rating

The final main rumour we've heard (check out EarlyGame for more) is that EA Sports FC could have an 18-rating forced upon it in some regions, due to its FIFA Points system and the idea that it amounts to gambling.

When will we find out more?

EA is to hold official briefings (of which T3 will be involved) in July so we'll bring you more on EA Sports FC then.