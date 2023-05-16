FIFA 23 is on Xbox Game Pass from today – it's time to say goodbye to a legend

If you've not played FIFA 23, now is the time to get involved and enjoy one last summer of the beautiful game...

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
(Image credit: EA)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

FIFA 23, the latest and last instalment of the most popular football franchise in the world, will be included as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from May 16th. 

The title will be made part of EA Play, a service included in the Ultimate tier of Game Pass and which already offers the likes of Battlefield 2042 and Titanfall 2

FIFA 23 has been one of the biggest sellers in the franchise’s history and now EA is inviting Game Pass Ultimate subscribers the chance to sub themselves in two/thirds through the game’s lifespan. 

If you know your Rainbow Flicks from your McGeady Spins but haven’t upgraded to FIFA 23, it’s well worth the upgrade. FIFA 23 obviously has the latest player database (now with women’s club sides at last) but has also made significant upgrades to its street football VOLTA mode, new career mode features and even gives players to chance to be Ted Lasso and play as AFC Richmond. The popular Pro Clubs mode is also back, giving friends the chance to control just one player each as they take on the world together.

FIFA 23

(Image credit: EA Sports FIFA)

Of course, FIFA’s most popular mode is Ultimate Team, and now is a great time to get involved in it. Team of the Season (TOTS) players are now available and the in-game economy has crashed, giving new players a chance to get some of their favourite players without a lengthy grind for coins.

With Pro Evolution Soccer (PES for short) having rebranded to eFootball and EA likely to release its own EA Sports FC (opens in new tab) after the summer, we reckon It’s time to lace up your boots and celebrate the end of an era for the beautiful game.

As for the future of football games? We don’t know too much about EA Sports FC, but chances are it will keep the spirit of the FIFA titles with fast-flowing football and a banging soundtrack, we just won’t be calling them “FIFA songs” anymore.

TOPICS
Gaming
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸