FIFA 23 is on Xbox Game Pass from today – it's time to say goodbye to a legend

FIFA 23, the latest and last instalment of the most popular football franchise in the world, will be included as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from May 16th.

The title will be made part of EA Play, a service included in the Ultimate tier of Game Pass and which already offers the likes of Battlefield 2042 and Titanfall 2.

FIFA 23 has been one of the biggest sellers in the franchise’s history and now EA is inviting Game Pass Ultimate subscribers the chance to sub themselves in two/thirds through the game’s lifespan.

If you know your Rainbow Flicks from your McGeady Spins but haven’t upgraded to FIFA 23, it’s well worth the upgrade. FIFA 23 obviously has the latest player database (now with women’s club sides at last) but has also made significant upgrades to its street football VOLTA mode, new career mode features and even gives players to chance to be Ted Lasso and play as AFC Richmond. The popular Pro Clubs mode is also back, giving friends the chance to control just one player each as they take on the world together.

(Image credit: EA Sports FIFA)

Of course, FIFA’s most popular mode is Ultimate Team, and now is a great time to get involved in it. Team of the Season (TOTS) players are now available and the in-game economy has crashed, giving new players a chance to get some of their favourite players without a lengthy grind for coins.

With Pro Evolution Soccer (PES for short) having rebranded to eFootball and EA likely to release its own EA Sports FC (opens in new tab) after the summer, we reckon It’s time to lace up your boots and celebrate the end of an era for the beautiful game.

As for the future of football games? We don’t know too much about EA Sports FC, but chances are it will keep the spirit of the FIFA titles with fast-flowing football and a banging soundtrack, we just won’t be calling them “FIFA songs” anymore.