Netflix is losing another major show – and we think we know why

The beloved British historical drama Downton Abbey is set to exit Netflix at the end of May, one year after debuting on the streaming service.

A hugely popular show since it first aired on ITV in September 2010, Downton Abbey arrived on Netflix as part of licensing deal in June 2021. All six seasons are now scheduled to leave Netflix for those in the US from June 1st, 2022 with subscribers in the UK, Europe and otherwise potentially set to follow.

The reason why Downton Abbey may also leave Netflix in further territories is that the show was licensed two months later for those different regions. Outside of the US, it arrived on Netflix in August 2021 and with a 12-month contract likely signed for all territories, the show may exit from all regions in September 2021.

T3 has reached out to Netflix for comment.

The synopsis reads: "Julian Fellowes’ award-winning drama following the fortunes of the aristocratic Crawleys and their servants, starring Hugh Bonneville and Joanne Froggatt. From their grand Yorkshire estate, they plunge headfirst into the turmoil of the 20th century."

So why is Netflix set to lose Downton Abbey now? Naturally, ITV and the streaming service may have only signed a 12-month contract and while extensions are always possible, it seems the new Downton Abbey movie might have played a part here.

(Image credit: ITV / Universal)

Let me explain: Downton Abbey: A New Era launched in theatres in April 2022, so we think a deal might have been struck to help bring in newcomers ahead of its release. Now that the movie is out, there is no need for the hit show to remain on a direct competitor while ITV has its own streaming platform in Britbox. If another movie arrives in the future, a licensing deal could transpire again but we'll just have to wait and see.

Downton Abbey stars Hugh Bonneville, Joanne Froggatt, Jessica Brown Findlay, Samantha Bond, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leach, Lily James, Dan Stevens, Penelope Winton and Maggie Smith among others.

The full series can be watched on Amazon Prime Video (VOD), Peacock and Roku, while those in the UK can stream the show via Britbox.