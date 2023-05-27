Don’t expect much from the OnePlus 12

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We’re fans of the OnePlus 11 here at T3, but the latest leaks about its successor, imaginatively named the OnePlus 12, suggest that we will be getting something very similar next time too.

The good news is that according to GSM Arena, the device will launch in China in December of this year, and while it will take a few months to arrive elsewhere. That’s still not a bad turnaround time from the OnePlus 11. In terms of silicon, an upgrade to the as-yet-unreleased Snapdragon 8 gen 3 processor is mooted which is a nice if expected progression.

From there, the familiarity starts to set in. The leaks claim the OnePlus 12 will again have a 6.7 screen with an up to 120Hz refresh rate. At least the 100w wired charging speed is also reprised which filled the OnePlus 11’s 5000 mAh battery up in just 25 minutes.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

In terms of rear cameras, it is a similar story. We can supposedly expect another 50MP main shooter, 50MP Ultrawide (up from 48MP) although we will at least be treated to a 64MP periscope zoom camera.