Don't buy a Google Pixel 7 until after this date – here's why

Google has teased its Black Friday sales – and the Pixel 7 looks to be discounted, but only from a given date

Google Pixel 7 review: holding white phone up against a wall with blue nails
(Image credit: Future)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Looking to buy a shiny new Google Pixel 7? It is one of the best affordable phones on the market, so I think you've already made a very wise choice. 

Except, hang on, stop right there: don't buy a Pixel 7! At least don't buy one today. Why? Because Google has just teased its Black Friday deals and, guess what, the Pixel 7 is included in amongst the list.

Thing is, Google doesn't apply its Black Friday discount until the 17 November, so you've got the play the waiting game on this one. And we don't yet know exactly what level of discount we're talking about. But even if it's £20, I still think it's worth waiting the extra week-and-a-bit to find out. 

Google Pixel 7 Black Friday deal at Google (opens in new tab)

Google Pixel 7 Black Friday deal at Google (opens in new tab)

Typically £599 for the smaller of Google's flagship handsets, we know that the company will be discounting the phone, but just not by exactly how much. Set your calendar for the 17 November however and all will be revealed...

View Deal (opens in new tab)

There are plenty more Black Friday deals to get your nose into for now, though, with T3 highlighting bundles of offers in its main round-up feature. There's also a lot of interest in PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals, which we're covering in a live blog. 

But if you're here exclusively for Google then, as I say, playing the waiting game will be to your benefit. It's not only the Pixel 7 that's been earmarked for discount either, with Google also flagging its Pixel 6a, Nest Doorbell, Chromecast with Google TV, and plenty more besides (take a look in the link below for Google's official page, where it's all laid out).

The only downside to Google's Black Friday sales? There's no Pixel 7 Pro, which is my current favourite phone, sitting nice and high in T3's best Android phones list. Clearly the demand for Google's larger top-tier phone has been greater, but if you want a smaller and more manageable handset then I'd certainly suggest looking at the Pixel 7 standard – just not until the 17 November!

TOPICS
Phones Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸