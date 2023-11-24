Do retailers price match on Black Friday? Yes, and here’s who!

The best Black Friday deals are in full swing! From today up until Cyber Monday, you can shop at the cheapest prices on quality products and best selling brands.

What some people overlook during this sales season is the Black Friday price match. You might be thinking that since everything is already discounted over the Black Friday weekend that price match promises won’t be applicable. But you’d be mistaken!

Let’s be honest, it’s always nice to get extra money off your purchases, even if it’s an extra few pounds off something that you’re already getting at a discounted price. Some retailers may advertise that this gadget is at its cheapest ever price and it might be the case for its website. But what about other websites and retailers? That’s where the Black Friday price match comes in.

Price match promises are still on offer during Black Friday. What this means is specific retailers will match the price of a product if you can find it cheaper elsewhere, which can help you save a few extra pounds or pennies.

Not every retailer offers a price match promise or guarantee but the few that do are worth shopping at. Here’s a list of retailers that will price match on Black Friday in both the UK and US.

UK price match retailers

Currys price match promise

The Currys Black Friday sale has up to 40% off sitewide and in store. But you can also use its price match promise to save extra cash. You must claim your price match within 14 days of purchase and Currys will also price match discount codes. Check out the best Currys Black Friday deals today.

AO.com price promise

AO.com will price match any product and discount code against any other retailer, even during Black Friday. All you need to do is get in touch with the customer service team to make a claim. See the best AO.com Black Friday deals for the latest offers.

Dell price match

If you find a cheaper Dell product from somewhere other than Dell, the brand will match it. There are two ways to do this: you can find an eligible product you want them to price match and then contact the Dell team before you’ve bought anything, or you can use the Dell 30-Day Price Guarantee where you find the same product at a cheaper price when you’ve already bought something from Dell.

HP Store price guarantee

With the HP Store price guarantee, if you’ve bought something from HP and it drops in price within 21 days of placing your order, HP will refund you the difference. This only applies to purchases from the HP Store so you can use this price guarantee if you’ve bought an HP product from another retailer.

Microsoft Store price match

At Microsoft, if you buy something from Microsoft or at an eligible retailer and it drops in price later on, Microsoft will honour a one-time price adjustment. The only catch is you can only claim this price match until January 31st 2024.

Blacks price promise

The Blacks price promise actually gives you more money off if you find one of their products elsewhere. When you fill in the price promise form on the website, Blacks will beat the price by 10%.

Box.co.uk price match promise

At Box.co.uk, if you find any of its products cheaper elsewhere, they match the prices, including cashback, discounts and offer codes. You just need to fill out the online form and Box.co.uk will check your claim and match the price if they confirm it.

US price match retailers

Best Buy price match guarantee

Best Buy’s price match guarantee can be claimed both online or in stores. This includes during Black Friday which Best Buy calls its Holiday Price Match Guarantee.

Target price match guarantee

At Target, if you purchase an item and the price goes lower at Target on or before December 24th 2023, you can request a price match. This is available both in store and online.

Home Depot guaranteed low price

If you find a lower price on an identical in-stock item from a local retailer’s store or website, Home Depot will match it. In some cases, Home Depot will beat it by 10% and it covers the price of the item and the shipping costs, too.