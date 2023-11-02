Disney+ will soon get the shocking F1 documentary I've been waiting years for

Disney+ has a great range of new shows and movies coming to the platform soon, but few are as eagerly-anticipated as Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story. Around these parts, at least.

Focusing on the incredible, surely never to be repeated 2009 Formula One season, the four-part docuseries tells the story of the newly-formed Brawn racing team and how it shook the sport by pulling off the biggest shock of modern times.

It will debut on the streaming service on Wednesday 15 November 2023, with all four episodes available to binge from the off. And you can bet that I'll be glued to them all.

The series is fronted by motorsports enthusiast and film star Keanu Reeves, who also executive produces. It features interviews and input from the founder of the team, Ross Brawn, lead driver (and eventual World Champion) Jenson Button, Nick Fry, Rubens Barrichello, and Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner.

Much of the footage used is previously unseen, so is a must for fans of F1 and, if you're also a fan of Drive to Survive on Netflix, it's a true no-brainer.

Viewers in the US will be able to catch the series on Hulu from the same launch date, 15 November 2023.

New Disney+ tiers explained

Disney+ recently launched two new subscription plans and raised the price of its 4K HDR service.

The Disney+ Standard with Ads service costs £4.99 per month and, as the name suggests, breaks up shows with advertising. However, pre-school and young kids' content does not feature ads no matter which plan you are on. Also, movies are not interrupted by commercials – they play before the film starts instead.

You get access to all of the same content even on the cheapest tier, but cannot download shows for offline viewing. All programming is shown at a maximum of 1080p and with 5.1 surround sound.

The Disney+ Standard plan costs £7.99 per month (£79.90 annually) and strips out the ads. You also get the ability to download shows and films. It is still restricted to 1080p and 5,1, though.

The new Disney+ Premium tier costs £10.99 per month (£109.90 annually) and essentially gives you everything that was available on the single plan before November 2023. That includes 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos.

There are two tiers in the US (not including bundle deals with other Disney services).

Disney+ Basic is an ad-supported tier with no download option but does offer 4K HDR streaming. It costs $7.99 per month.

Disney+ Premium is essentially the exact same plan with the same benefits to the version in the UK. It costs $13.99 per month ($139.99 per year).