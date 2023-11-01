New Disney+ tiers now live: how much do they cost and what do you get for your money?

As previously announced, Disney+ has overhauled its subscription plans in Europe. with an all-new ad-supported tier and price rise for its 4K HDR service. Another standard tier, this time without ads, is also now available.

But, what do you get for your money and which of the tiers is best for you? Here we explain everything you need to know about the new Disney+ tiers.

What are the new Disney+ tiers?

As with many of the other streaming services, Disney+ has launched a new, entry-level price plan that gives you access to its library of content, but with a number of limitations – which includes advertising. However, unlike some rivals, it doesn't limit the type or amount of content you can watch.

Instead, you get adverts in and/or before TV shows and films, plus a cut-back on some of the features afforded by the most expensive plan (and what existing subscribers have some to expect).

Here's a quick rundown on each of the new tiers:

Disney+ Standard with Ads

Price: £4.99 / €5.99 per month

£4.99 / €5.99 per month Video (maximum): 1080p

1080p Audio (maximum): 5.1

5.1 Ad-supported

2 concurrent streams allowed

No downloads for offline viewing

The ad-supported plan on Disney+ does not support downloads for offline viewing and you are restricted to watching on two separate devices at once.

It is also limited to 1080p visuals and 5.1 surround sound. However, there is no limit on the type or amount of shows or movies you can watch.

There is no yearly payment plan on the Standard with Ads tier.

Disney+ Standard

Price: £7.99 / €8.99 per month, £79.90 / €89.90 per year

£7.99 / €8.99 per month, £79.90 / €89.90 per year Video (maximum): 1080p

1080p Audio (maximum): 5.1

5.1 No ads

2 concurrent streams allowed

Offline viewing on up to 10 different devices

The big differences between the Standard plan and Standard with Ads is that, for a few pounds per month more, you don't get adverts during programming (naturally), and the ability to download TV series and films to watch when you have no data connection.

There is also an option to pay for a year's worth of Disney+ to save a bit of cash (two months free).

Disney+ Premium

Price: £10.99 / €11.99 per month, £109.90 / €119.90 per year

£10.99 / €11.99 per month, £109.90 / €119.90 per year Video (maximum): 4K HDR (Dolby Vision)

4K HDR (Dolby Vision) Audio (maximum): Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos No ads

4 concurrent streams allowed

Offline viewing on up to 10 different devices

Current Disney+ subscribers will recognise the new Premium tier as it's exactly what's been offered since the launch of the service in Europe. However, it has gone up in price, so some might consider downgrading the experience to save those extra pennies.

It's the only tier that offers full Ultra HD shows and films and Dolby Atmos audio.

How does the Disney+ Standard with Ads tier work? Disney+ is keen to stress that subscribers of the new ad-supported plan will get access to exactly the same content as the other, more expensive tiers. However, TV episodes will contain mid-stream adverts (but no more than 4 minutes of commercials per hour). And, to avoid spoiling the flow of movies, there will only be ads before a film, not during. Disney+ also does something with its ads we've not really seen before – it gives you a countdown timer in the top-right-hand corner for the entire ad break, not individual commercials. That means you can exactly how long it'll be before your show will resume or movie will start. Most, if not all, other ad-supported streaming services just give you the time for each ad individually. The countdown clock then restarts when another ad plays and, sometimes, you aren't even alerted to how many adverts you should expect. Also importantly, Disney+ will not show adverts during any content played using a Disney+ Junior profile. Nor during any "pre-school" shows or films. Kids under 16 will also be served fewer adverts that will also be age appropriate. Adults will, naturally, be served the whole shebang and the type of ads will depend on the age rating of the content viewed.

I subscribe to Disney+ already so what new tier am I now on? All current subscribers are now on the new Disney+ Premium tier, so will have to pay a bit more to keep the same service. However, everyone also gets the choice to move down to a Disney+ Standard or Standard with Ads plan (or cancel completely, of course).