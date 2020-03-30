Disney Plus UK is FREE right now

For anyone who finds themselves currently spending large amounts of time in the home, this amazing Disney Plus UK offer is not to be missed. That's because, right now, there is a 7-day free trial of Disney+ running that grants you full access to every last thing the service has to offer for an entire week.

That means that you get totally free access to the complete works of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic without spending a penny. Want to watch every single Star Wars movie ever made? You're covered! Want to watch every single MCU movie from Iron Man to End Game? Yep, you can watch them all. Want to watch 24 hours straight of The Simpsons? Go right ahead!

Every single member of the T3 team has now signed up to Disney + and, let us tell you, it is a game changer. There is just so much content, and content for all the family as well, that it makes finding something to watch a breeze. It's available to access on basically every device you can think of, too, from phones to tablets, laptops to TVs and onto set top boxes like Sky Q and desktop computers, meaning you're got maximum flexibility in chilling out with Olaf.

The full details of the Disney Plus 7-day trial offer can be viewed below:

Disney+ | 7-day free trial | Available now

Right now you can head on over to disneyplus.com and grab a 7-day free trial of the hot new streaming service. Once you've enjoyed a week of awesome content you can then cancel with just a few button pushes. Yes, it really is that simple. If you want to keep the service after a week, though, then you can of course take a monthly subscription out for £5.99, or buy a full year of access for £59.99.View Deal

Disney+ has over 500 movies and more than 7,000 TV show episodes in its massive library of content, and that is constantly being added to as well, both with Disney+ original content like The Mandalorian as well as premium new blockbusters from the cinemas like Black Panther.

In T3 Towers, though, we've been catching up on some golden oldies like The Rescuers, Cool Runnings, and The Goonies. Although we do have our eye on more modern fayre, too, including Frozen II and the live action version of Beauty and the Beast because, well, we just can't get enough of Josh Gad.