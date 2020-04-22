Hurry! Nintendo Switch games that are perfect to play in lockdown are on sale

With gamers finding themselves still in lockdown the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have become essential tools for staying entertained. The Nintendo Switch is now sold out worldwide at a regular price (thanks scalpers) and the Switch Lite is in a low-stock situation, too.

Luckily, though, for gamers who already have a Nintendo Switch console right now there are a handful of games that are absolutely perfect for lockdown escapism on sale, with some titles now reduced by more than half price. And, what's more, these games cover a wide-variety of genres, too.

There's major Nintendo Switch properties, like Pokemon and Animal Crossing discounted, as well as third-party and indie classics, too. To browse all the Nintendo Switch games directly, simply click on one retailer quick links below, or view a T3 curated selection of discounts further down the page.

Nintendo Switch game deals: highlight savings

Wolfenstein: Youngblood - Deluxe Edition Switch | Was: £34.99 | Now: £15.99 | Saving: -54%

Another cracking port of the graphically impressive Wolfenstein: Youngblood sees you take up the shoes of BJ Blazkowicz's twin daughters in the continued fight against the Nazis. The adrenaline-filled FPS is now a better than half price 54% off.View Deal

Pokemon Sword | Was: £49.99 | Now: £39.85 | Saving: -20%

The brilliant new Pokemon Sword game lets you escape to the Galar region (which is based on the UK!) and once more collect them all and fight for glory in city gyms and the big arena. All the old favourites are in residence, as too some cracking new additions to the Pokemon roster. Now reduced by a very welcome 20%.View Deal

Overwatch Legendary Edition | Was: £35.99 | Now: £15.99 | Saving: -20%

The super fun and chaotic 6v6 shooter returns here with all its expansion packs included in the form of a new Legendary Edition. A variety of insane powers like the ability to speed or slow down time make every match a blast, and the team element is a great way to socialise. A huge 56% off right now.View Deal

Astral Chain | Was: £49.99 | Now: £39.85 | Saving: -20%

One of the very best and most novel action games ever released, Astral Chain is the latest PlatinumGames title to wow gamers with its dazzling mix of combat, story and style. You are part of a special police task force who use Legion, a chained avatar weapon, to defeat invading aliens. 20% is cut off its cost right now.View Deal

MotoGP 20 Switch | Was: £39.99 | Now: £28.99 | Saving: -28%

For bike fans this is the newest and best MotoGP game on the market, allowing you to join one of the official teams (or create your own) and then get that elbow down and take win after win. MotoGP's acclaimed Graphic Editor lets you customise your bike how you want, too, while every aspect of your bike can be tweaked and tuned. A very tasty 28% discount now applied.View Deal

Dead Cells | Was: £22.49 | Now: £18.49 | Saving: -18%

The very well received rogue-lite, metroidvania action-platformer is reduced here by 18 per cent, a fact that sees its price plunge under the twenty quid mark. Fast, deep and offering engaging combat mechanics, this is one of the Switch's most rewarding indie titles.View Deal

Animal Cross: New Horizons | Was: £49.99 | Now: £39.99 | Saving: -20%

The perfect game for escapism, Animal Crossing let's you fly off to your very own desert island and then build, craft, fish, explore, play, discover, grow and much, much more to your heart's content. There's no combat and you share your world with a series of cuddly and friendly animals. What could be better! Now 20% off.View Deal

