Disney Plus line-up of new TV and movies in May shows why it is schooling Netflix

Disney Plus subscribers are going to be very, very happy in the month of May, as a whole host of new TV shows and movies are arriving on the streaming service, with flagship exclusives dropping that are not available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Paramount Plus.

Disney Plus has been schooling the competition since its launch and now has over 100 million subscribers worldwide despite only being available for roughly a year and a half. Its mixture of best-in-class libraries of content, which include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Star and The Simpsons, as well as event television like WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and its non-stop exclusives, such as Raya and the Last Dragon, are combining to deliver a best-in-class streaming service with, as T3 noted in our Disney Plus review, truly "out of this world content".

And now Disney Plus is getting even more top new content in May, with a mixture of movies, TV shows and fresh Disney Plus Premier Access content, too. Here's everything Disney+ subscribers can look forward to this month, with a few highlights picked out by T3, followed by a list of everything that is incoming.

New Disney Plus shows in May – T3's top picks

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – A spin off from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, this new show, which arrives on Star Wars day (May 4th), follows the story of an elite bunch of experimental clone soldiers who have to undertake a series of missions in the aftermath of the Clone Wars. The show is the brainchild of Dave Filoni, who is better known for his work on The Mandalorian.

Inside Pixar: Unpacked – The continuation of every Pixar fan's dream show, Inside Pixar delivers a series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios. This series of unpacked shows features five more that focus on films like Brave, Up, Ratatouille and The Incredibles. The new series hits Disney Plus on May 21.

Cruella – Coming on Disney Plus Premier Access, Cruella is a '70s real life action origin story of the famous 101 Dalmatians villain, with Emma Stone playing the lead role. The film also stars Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Jamie Demetriou. Debuts on Disney Plus on May 28.

All the new Disney Plus shows and movies in May [USA]

May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 1

May 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 7

Big Shot episode 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 2

Wander Over Yonder seasons 1-2

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

May 14

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 1

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 8

Big Shot episode 5

Special Agent Oso seasons 1-2

Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps season 1

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero season 15

Race to the Center of the Earth

May 21

Inside Pixar: Unpacked

Unpacked: About Time

Unpacked: Everybody Loves a Villain

Unpacked: The Squint Test

Unpacked: Inner Drive

Unpacked: No Small Roles

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 9

Big Shot episode 6

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 4

Big City Greens season 2

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures season 1

Ice Road Rescue season 5

Running Wild with Bear Grylls season 6

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

May 28

Cruella (Premier Access)

Launchpad

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 10

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 3

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 5

Big Shot episode 7

Bluey Shorts season 2

Sydney to the Max season 3, episodes 1-8

Kingdom of the Polar Bears season 1

Wicked Tuna season 10, episodes 1-7

All the new Disney Plus shows and movies in May [UK]

May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 2

Big Shot episode 4

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 7

Dollface episode 10

Filthy Rich episode 5

neXt episode 9

Grown-ish season 3, episode 2

Solar Opposites season 2, episode 5

New Girl seasons 1-7

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs episode 6

(500) Days of Summer

Unbreakable

Unstoppable

Glass

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman seasons 1-3

Dog: Impossible season 1

May 14

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 1

Filthy Rich episode 6

Big Shot episode 5

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 8

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs episode 7

Solar Opposites season 2, episode 6

Grown-ish season 3, episode 3

neXt episode 10

Station 19 seasons 1-3

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

This Means War

The Art of Getting By

Fancy Nancy season 2, episodes 1-25

Sadie Sparks episode 1

911 Rescue Cops season 1

Anastasia

An Affair to Remember

Year of the Scab

What Carter Lost

Tim Richmond: To The Limit

There’s No Place Like Home

The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

The Dominican Dream

Phi Slama Jama

Of Miracles and Men

Little Big Men

Doc and Darryl

May 21

Inside Pixar: Unpacked

Unpacked: Everybody Loves a Villain

Unpacked: The Squint Test

Unpacked: Inner Drive

Unpacked: No Small Roles

Big Shot episode 6

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 4

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K episode 1

Big Sky episode 10

Solar Opposites season 2, episode 7

Grown-ish season 3, episode 4

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs episode 8

Filthy Rich episode 7

Angel seasons 1-5

The Monuments Men

Water for Elephants

Raising Arizona

Gulliver’s Travels

Raven’s Home season 4, episodes 1-9

To Catch a Smuggler season 1

Drugs Inc. Dealer POV

May 28

Cruella (Premier Access)

Launchpad

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 3

Big Shot episode 7

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 10

Rebel episode 1

Solar Opposites season 2, episode 8

Grown-ish season 3, episode 5

Filthy Rich episode 8

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs episode 9

Big Sky episode 11

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K episode 2

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Keeping up with the Joneses

Little Miss Sunshine

Aquamarine

12 Rounds

Choke

Let’s Be Cops

When Sharks Attack seasons 1-5

Bluey Shorts season 2

Science of Stupid season 8

The Cave season 1