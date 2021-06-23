Currys is still posting huge savings after Amazon Prime Day with its Epic Deals event – live now

Amazon Prime Day deals may have now passed, but that doesn't mean that other retailers aren't still doling out price cuts across a variety of different gizmos. Currys PC World still has its very own sales extravaganza underway, with the online store posting serious discounts on hundreds of products in its Epic Deals super sale.

If you haven't already blown your bank balance on Amazon Prime Day, there are some serious savings to be had across a range of 4K TVs from Samsung and Philips, plus kitchen appliances and smart home devices. For instance, the Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) has been reduced by £30, available at a discounted price in two colorways.

TV deals are also soaking up the Currys PC World Epic Deals limelight: you can snag 21% off the 50" Samsung QE50QN94A TV (2021), which brings Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant to the heart of your living room. That's a whopping £400 saving on a top-performing Samsung Smart TV.

In essence, Currys still has a bunch of cracking deals to get stuck into, and it certainly doesn't care if you were late to the Amazon Prime Day party. The sale is catering for all kinds of different tech, so come as you are and take a look at some of the best deals on offer, especially if you're in the market for a new TV.

To view all the discounts available in the Currys PC World Epic Deals sale simply follow the link above, or for a curated selection of deals from T3 read on.

Samsung QE50QN94A 50" TV | Was: £1899 | Now: £1499 | Saving: £400

One of the most versatile Samsung Smart TVs around, with all the native smart functions that you could possibly ask for straight from your living room. The Samsung QE50QN94A 50" TV offers crystal-clear detail, plus all the catch-up TV one could ever need to stay occupied. In the market for a new TV? Then look no further than this Currys super sale deal, offering a hearty price cut that takes £400 off the original price. View Deal

Google Pixel 4a | Was: £349 | Now: £299 | Saving: £50

One of the very finest affordable phones you can buy today, the Google Pixel 4a just got even cheaper thanks to a straight £50 price cut at Currys PC World. This phone delivers an 5.8" Full HD+ AMOLED touchscreen, 12.2 MP main camera and Android 10 operating system.View Deal

Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch | Was: £199 | Now: £139 | Saving: £60

This stylish smartwatch from Fossil is available in five different colourways, including Black, Brown, Gold, Silver and Grey, for £139 right now thanks to a straight £60 price cut, which translates as a 34% saving. The Gen 5E features an always on display and delivers up to a 7-day battery life, smartphone notifications and a wide range of health and fitness tracking features with heart rate monitor.View Deal

Denon DHT-S316 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar | Was: £279 | Now: £179 | Saving: £100

Denon has a great reputation in terms of AV products, and right here its stylish and versatile DHT-S316 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar is discounted by 36% down to £179. This soundbar comes with aux, HDMI and optical inputs, too, so no matter the TV or setup you're looking to pair it with, there's a way to do it. A great soundbar for movie and game enthusiasts who want enhance their immersion.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715 + mouse and carry case | Was: £399 | Now: £329 | Saving: £70

A strong Chromebook laptop along with a free carry case and mouse to use with it for just £329 is a great deal in our eyes. The Chromebook here runs Google's Chrome OS and comes with an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB eMMC for storage. A full HD screen and 12-hour battery life complete the package.View Deal

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience Smart Lighting Starter Kit with Bridge (B22) | Was: £119 | Now: £64.99 | Saving: £55

The perfect way to jump into the world of colour-changing smart bulbs, the Philips Hue Starter Kit delivers everything you need to outfit your home with smart lighting, with two bulbs and the Bridge hub that controls them included in one box. A going on half price 46% discount means the kit is now available for just £64.99.View Deal

Tefal Freemove Air FV6551 Cordless Steam Iron | Was: £84.99 | Now: £42 | Saving: £42.99

A professional grade, cordless steam iron from a top brand, the Tefal Freemove Air FV6551 is a brilliant kitchen appliance. This iron comes with a 250ml reservoir capacity and a steam output of 35 g/min, meaning even the biggest laundry loads can be taken care of. A better than half price discount of 50.6% means this iron is just £42 right now at Currys PC World.View Deal

These are just a taster of some of the gargantuan savings to be found in the Currys PC World Epic Deals sale. Though you'll need to be quick, so head over to the official Currys PC World website right now.