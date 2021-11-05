Currys Black Friday sale starts today and here are the deals to check out

Now that we’re into November the Black Friday sales are kicking off, with the Currys Black Friday deals officially now live starting on Friday 5th November, 2021. Currys are offering up to 70% off on a wide range of tech, from brands like Apple, LG, Philips, Sony and Samsung.

Currys, like many retailers this year, have set their deals live early to give their customers a chance to get everything they need in advance of Christmas, whether it’s gifts for the family or upgrading your kitchen in preparation for all the festive cooking.

For specific deals from Currys this Black Friday, we’ve been keeping track of all of their early offers in our best Currys Black Friday deals guide. If you want some extra guidance on what’s coming up in the Currys Black Friday sale and what’s predicting to be popular, keep reading.

Top deals live today

What to expect from the Currys Black Friday sale

For computing, electricals and tech deals, Currys is one of the best UK retailers to shop from. They have regular discounts and price cuts on quality products like TVs, tablets, phones and more. However, their Black Friday deals are predicted to have thousands of deals and brands on offer. Popular brands from Currys Black Friday’s past have included Dyson, Panasonic and Phillips, so if you’re in need of a new phone, TV or laptop, Currys is the best place to look. Visit the Currys Black Friday sale here and look below for the top Currys product categories (with examples) sure to be full of bargains this year.

Image Currys Black Friday TV deals

Currys have a wide selection of 4K, 8K and QLED/OLED TVs, with great prices on top-end technology and a high quality viewing experience. The Currys website makes it easy to shop TVs, for example by screen size, by technology and by brand. For great picture quality, surround sound and more, take a look at Currys deals.

Image Currys Black Friday Laptop deals

Whether it's a new gaming laptop, tablet-laptop hybrids or a premium Apple device, Currys have a wide selection of laptops from leading brands like Asus, Dell and HP. The Currys gaming section is also full of laptops and desktops from premier gaming brands, including Alienware, GIGABYTE and Lenovo.

Image Currys Black Friday Mobile Phone deals

Smartphones are always heavily discounted on Black Friday and Currys have plenty of mobile phones and accessories up for grabs in their Black Friday sale. Currys have top deals on Google, Samsung, Apple and other huge brands. Currys also aim to offer the best smartphone deals in the UK and help you save even more money on contracts, like pay as you go and SIM bundles.

Image Currys Black Friday Household appliance deals

Currys are well known for their home and kitchenware selection, from smaller gadgets like kettles and toasters, to bigger models like washing machines and fridge freezers. Currys will be offering huge price cuts on big devices and brands, including Dyson!